The first major update for Unsafe is here!

Hello everyone!

As promised, we are releasing the largest update to "Black Monolith" yet! Unsafe's first map is our testing grounds and has changed a lot over the course of the past months. With this update, it gets a lot closer to the "Unsafe" experience we want to give to players.

Along with the update, we'll have a major discount for this weekend, it starts at June 10, 12 PM PDT, be sure not to miss it!

What’s new in the Unsafe Update?

New type of threat added

More Random Events added

New Visuals New In-game UI

New Menu Screen New Tutorial

New Mechanics

New Map flow

New Tools and Upgrades for the biopulse gun

Many Quality of Life and bug fixes.

New Achievements

Fixes and improvements will continue to release in the following days, and your feedback will always be more than welcome!

Thank you and have fun!!!