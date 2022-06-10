 Skip to content

X-POINT update for 10 June 2022

Meet update 10062022

Build 8912635 · Last edited by Wendy

Update:

GLOBAL:
Conquest AI (3 sides and 18 scenarios for each + scenario matrix with player training)
Simplified landing in the BTR-BMP from the strategy mode (more doors do not need to be opened)
Auto-opening of the airborne compartment - by transport aircraft that can drop troops

NEW:

New weapon at Kassady SMG
New unit - BMPT replica
New unit - F14 replica
New unit - YAK130 replica
New unit - SUV Minotaur
New unit - Nimitz aircraft carrier replica

FIX:
Cheetah gun model
Pelican Model
The logic of the BTR-BMP when firing an ATGM
Angles of attack at the BTR-BMP
Aircraft taking off from the deck of a destroyed aircraft carrier
The correctness of the lift of the wing of attack aircraft
Collision of doors of buildings in the mission "Alaska"

