Meet update 10062022

Update:

GLOBAL:

Conquest AI (3 sides and 18 scenarios for each + scenario matrix with player training)

Simplified landing in the BTR-BMP from the strategy mode (more doors do not need to be opened)

Auto-opening of the airborne compartment - by transport aircraft that can drop troops

NEW:

New weapon at Kassady SMG

New unit - BMPT replica

New unit - F14 replica

New unit - YAK130 replica

New unit - SUV Minotaur

New unit - Nimitz aircraft carrier replica

FIX:

Cheetah gun model

Pelican Model

The logic of the BTR-BMP when firing an ATGM

Angles of attack at the BTR-BMP

Aircraft taking off from the deck of a destroyed aircraft carrier

The correctness of the lift of the wing of attack aircraft

Collision of doors of buildings in the mission "Alaska"