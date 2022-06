Thanks for everyone's help testing and filling in those forms. Please do continue to fill in the ongoing suggetsions form linked in Discord.

Build 0.152:

-Updated machine collision meshes so much easier to walk past objects on base now

-Adjusted player collider to make more easy to walk past objects and get caught less

-Bug fix: added socket cube to blueprint shop

-Bug fix: GUI elements correctly removed when destroying atomizer/fabricator/incubators