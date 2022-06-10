Optimization Update Part 2

Noot noot!

That Fish here coming in with another optimization update. This time we've reduced the CPU load to about 25% of before, and some people who tested has their FPS go up 4 to 5 times! In addition to that we've added weapon scopes and a sniper rifle to test it out. The laser pistol has also gotten itself a scope. In the coming updates we'll be adding more scoped items such as binoculars, a spyglass, and more ranged weapons for extra tactics. Right now you toggle the scope with TAB, but you can rebind it in the new keymap menu we've made. Now all controls should be featured there in a nice list.

Additions

Items scopes! Zoom in on your prey and get the perfect shot.

Sniper rifle

Gavel

New keymap menu to a scrollable list with all keybindings

New redesigned crosshair that works will all background colors

Improvements

A whole 75% reduction in CPU load, meaning higher FPS, less lag, and better overall performance

Made AI less likely to get caught in objects during pathfinding

Made walking sounds less likely to be "spammed"

Fixed unwalkable surfaces

Remade the clothing store so you can dequip clothes as you wish instead of having to clear the whole outfit

Increased AI speed, especially for escort missions

A bunch of other small fixes reported by the community

So, what's going to happen now? We're going to make some further improvements for a smaller update soon, and then we're going full out on blueprints which will transform the maps a lot. Some maps will get more than double the playable area, filled with puzzles, weird places, lore, and whatnot. The bigger maps will get filled up a lot more, and finally be used properly. We've decided to postpone the in-game maps until then too, as we'd have to redraw them otherwise.

As for items, we're saving up on some goodies for the Post Office launch, so that there will be more than enough to ship home with your penguin stamps.

Until then, stay safe and noot like there's no tomorrow!