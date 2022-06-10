GameGuru MAX Build 2022.05.27

Welcome to the first June update to GameGuru MAX!

The main improvements in this build are focused on the Marketplace system and the Particle effects.

Marketplace

Thumbnails are larger to help you see the featured assets and the Importer is now accessed from the object library for quicker access and to release space for the main screen. We've also improved the UI of the download screen. The preview thumbnails download one at a time, fixing the pause when first enter marketplace.



Behaviors

Community created behaviors have been added:

Slipping

Trap Doors

Water height control

Reading documents

Spike traps

Security camera detectors

There's now improvements to the door sliding and teleport behaviors.

Particles

Added support for Particle Editor imports

Code added to support the Particle Editor DLC release (17th June). Users who purchase the particle editor will be able to call it up, make an effect, export the effect and select it back in MAX seamlessly

Particles in the level editor now retain their rotation when previewed

Updated Switch Escape to fix particle emitter issue on second test game run

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1418110/GameGuru_MAX__Particle_Editor/

Misc fixes

Fix for crash when saving as standalone

Fix for being unable to use visual logic on objects that were duplicated

Fix for "SetWaterHeight" not updating the water visuals

Improved the animation import system to account for more variants of a rigged animation

Weapons are now detected and added to the game engine without leaving the software

Decals are now detected from both decal folders, including the writable folder

Happy game-making!