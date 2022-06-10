Massive Backend Update 1.0.8

This is a truly very important update for us. Right from the start of development of the game we've always wanted to have as many people as possible play the game. The main objective with this update is reducing the barrier of entry for our game. Whether you're playing the game on a 3090 or a integrated graphics card we wanted to make sure the game runs great across all devices. Apart from that the new car in the Ultimate Car pack has been added welcome The Hatch to our roster.

Here are a full list of changes made.

Upgraded the project to a newer version of our game engine so we can keep pushing newer changes in the future.

Optimized the graphics to run the game on basic graphic cards

Added the Hatch to the car Roster.

We've got more exciting changes coming up which we can't wait to share with you. (New tracks and new cars ;))