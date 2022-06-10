New Build!

Click here to watch the new Update Video!

New Brianna Outfit

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. The news this week are short, but sweet. If you go to the WIP Models and Animations room in Experimental Hall you will find Brianna’s new WIP outfit.

Dark Elf Girl Enemy

Also in the Experimental Hall is a new enemy you can fight. She’s found in the WIP Content corridor, in the Dark Elf Girl Enemy room.

New choice UI

When you reach the end of the Guildhall, you’ll be able to see the new look of the choice UI. You can enter the Guildhall through a portal in the Experimental Hall found in the WIP Content corridor.

What game would you make?

If you had infinite time, money and all the skills needed to make whatever game you want, what would you make?