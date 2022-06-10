Realism Update Released

Hello controllers!
This update has taken much longer since the change is fairly huge.
Thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback. Since the overhaul of aircraft maneuvers now done, I will start working on the holding pattern.
I hope you like all new features!
Time Scale and Aircraft Maneuver
The time scale was changed. Speed, altitude and maneuver of aircraft are more realistic. Turning speed is now rate one turn - 180 degrees in 1 minute.
The trade-off of changing the time scale is one day in the game takes much longer which emasculate the day-night and season circle in previous version indirectly. To keep the difference of wind conditions between different season, month is scaled down to 8 hours per month.
Aircraft Type
109 aircraft types, related features include takeoff distance, landing distance, approach speed, maximum speed and Same Runway Separation.
The runways that can be used for takeoff or landing will be limited by takeoff and landing distance. Some runway will be too short for large plane.
Different speed limit also gives planning the route and pattern more challenging.
Fuel Emergency
When an aircraft was held in the air too long, it will run out of fuel and falling from the sky. Sure, the fuel emergency will be declared before that happened.
In previous version, some airports were not really playing any role since their operations proportion is relatively low and diversion just doesn't make any sense for players. Since fuel is now one of the factors must be considered, sometimes divert some flights to another airport will be better than put them into holding pattern.
Replay
Another problem bothered me was there doesn't have any good way to see what has been achieved, only statistics and flight list, obviously they are not enough. You could never know there was a flight sneaked out if they didn't hit anything.
Now you can watch and share the replay of your game which include the path of all flights.
2.0 Changelog
- Realistic time scale
- Realistic speed and turning speed (Standard rate turn) of aircraft.
- 109 Aircraft Type
- Fuel emergency
- Replay feature
- 91 new airlines
- You can hide airport name, runway icon, runway name, waypoint icon, waypoint name, glide path and border on the map
- You can color the selected aircraft icon and label by Ctrl + 0-5
- You can choose any color you like, not only the default colors
- The number of speed shortcut buttons on the UI increased to 5
- The number of altitude shortcut buttons on the UI increased to 4
- You can edit altitude and speed shortcut buttons on the UI by RMB
- You can change the layout of aircraft label
- Game speed options increased to 5
- Move map layer buttons from the main interface to the Layers window
- Shortcut teak: Remove some layer shortcut
- Glide path length tweak
- Same runway separation is now based on wind conditions and the wake turbulence category of the lead aircraft
- The layers you choose will be stored.
- Other UI tweaks
- Game difficulty tweak
- Change the formula of reputation
Changed files in this update