Realism Update Released

Hello controllers!

This update has taken much longer since the change is fairly huge.

Thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback. Since the overhaul of aircraft maneuvers now done, I will start working on the holding pattern.

I hope you like all new features!

Time Scale and Aircraft Maneuver

The time scale was changed. Speed, altitude and maneuver of aircraft are more realistic. Turning speed is now rate one turn - 180 degrees in 1 minute.

The trade-off of changing the time scale is one day in the game takes much longer which emasculate the day-night and season circle in previous version indirectly. To keep the difference of wind conditions between different season, month is scaled down to 8 hours per month.

Aircraft Type



109 aircraft types, related features include takeoff distance, landing distance, approach speed, maximum speed and Same Runway Separation.

The runways that can be used for takeoff or landing will be limited by takeoff and landing distance. Some runway will be too short for large plane.

Different speed limit also gives planning the route and pattern more challenging.

Fuel Emergency



When an aircraft was held in the air too long, it will run out of fuel and falling from the sky. Sure, the fuel emergency will be declared before that happened.

In previous version, some airports were not really playing any role since their operations proportion is relatively low and diversion just doesn't make any sense for players. Since fuel is now one of the factors must be considered, sometimes divert some flights to another airport will be better than put them into holding pattern.

Replay



Another problem bothered me was there doesn't have any good way to see what has been achieved, only statistics and flight list, obviously they are not enough. You could never know there was a flight sneaked out if they didn't hit anything.

Now you can watch and share the replay of your game which include the path of all flights.

2.0 Changelog