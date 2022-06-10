Early Access Build 5.1 Released!

Build 5.1 is here!

Now, to share more information about the status of melee rework, I would like to say that the general direction of the rework is to change the melee combat into a faster paced, more dynamic and most importantly reactive combat. It is less physically accurate, but I think gameplay comes first here.

For this to happen, many aspects of the existing melee system had to be redesigned from scratch and while some parts are completely new, some old codes remain and will be replaced with the new system over the next few patches. All in all, melee combat rework is not done yet as it requires both feedback and minor adjustments, but I think the big trunk of the work is done.

It also raised the initial difficulty until you obtain a gun but leaves many tactics open due to the introduction of critical damages, and style changes. The importance of medical supplies have increased and its effects may be buffed soon. We will give it some time for the dust to settle before we make further changes.

Enjoy!

Improved Player melee detection.

Improved NPC melee reaction.

Melee now deals critical damage to downed/balance lost vampires.

Increased melee damage in general to account for raised melee rework difficulty.

Increased metal pipe damage to be much larger but harder to hit.

Fixed item placement sometimes failing to place and instead triggering end.

Fixed vendor NPCs being able to be pushed around.

Fixed UI scaling issue with 1600x900 resolution.

Fixed UI scaling issue with 4:3 ratio resolution.

Default refresh rate is now fixed to 60 or 59. You will have to manually change refresh rate if your monitor supports higher refresh rate.

Fixed Sidearm UI box displaying wrong size.

Fixed virtual texture corruption.

Refresh rates below 60Hz is no longer supported.

Global sleep usage rate decreased by 30%.

Global thirst usage rate decreased by 32%.

Global hunger usage rate decreased by 35%.

All classes have 2 additional sleep points.

All classes have 1 additional thirst points.

Note: Last patch title said Build 4, but it was actually meant to be say 5.