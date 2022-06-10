 Skip to content

Frozen Flame update for 10 June 2022

Frozen Flame | Steam Next Fest, June 2022 Edition

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello, citizens of Arkana!

Here we come again with awesome news to share! Frozen Flame is going to be part of Steam Next Fest, June 2022 Edition! 🎉

What you can do to help us during the fest:

  • play the new Frozen Flame DEMO on Steam;
  • watch live streams;
  • add the game to your wishlist;
  • share your thoughts about the demo

https://store.steampowered.com/app/715400/Frozen_Flame/

Thank you!

