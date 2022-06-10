Frozen Flame | Steam Next Fest, June 2022 Edition

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, citizens of Arkana!

Here we come again with awesome news to share! Frozen Flame is going to be part of Steam Next Fest, June 2022 Edition! 🎉

What you can do to help us during the fest:

play the new Frozen Flame DEMO on Steam;

watch live streams;

add the game to your wishlist;

share your thoughts about the demo

https://store.steampowered.com/app/715400/Frozen_Flame/

Thank you!