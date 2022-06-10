Frozen Flame | Steam Next Fest, June 2022 Edition

Hello, citizens of Arkana!
Here we come again with awesome news to share! Frozen Flame is going to be part of Steam Next Fest, June 2022 Edition! 🎉
What you can do to help us during the fest:
- play the new Frozen Flame DEMO on Steam;
- watch live streams;
- add the game to your wishlist;
- share your thoughts about the demo
https://store.steampowered.com/app/715400/Frozen_Flame/
For more on Frozen Flame, follow the game on social media on the following channels.
Find us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Like our images and videos on Instagram
Share your review on Reddit
Join other fans in Discord
Thank you!
Changed depots in qa_internal branch