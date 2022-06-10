Truck Overhaul | Update v0.6.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8911777 · Last edited 10 June 2022 – 14:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back ghost hunters, we've got some news for you.

To keep you busy until the Custom Difficulty Update comes out (soonTM), we're releasing this smaller update with some content for you to enjoy!

We’ve had reports of three new entities haunting several locations, more information is available in the Journal:

Deogen

Always watching

Always watching Moroi

Risen from the grave to curse their victims

Risen from the grave to curse their victims Thaye

The ever-aging ghost

The ever-aging ghost These three ghosts will have an increased chance to spawn for 2 weeks

We’re introducing “The Investigation Period” along with these new ghost types!

This gives players around two weeks to try and work out the ghosts' abilities, traits and secrets before we update these patch notes with the specifics (spoilered of course). We’re hoping this will bring back the original investigator feeling and allow players to work together, as a team, to uncover the truth!

Our Voice recognition system has been completely replaced!

We are no longer relying on Windows' speech systems, meaning it supports many more languages and platforms, such as ‘GeForce Now’ and Steam Deck, with no setup required (and fixes that pesky tab-out bug).

You now only need to set your microphone in-game, instead of your ‘Windows Default Microphone’

You can now see the input volume of your microphone in the Audio Settings

Additional microphone input options have been added: Voice Detector Sensitivity Noise Suppression

Due to the new system only working if you are in a server, the voice recognition test has been removed.

Note: The above additional Audio options are only available while in-game, through the Journal’s Options menu

Currently supported languages:

English

German

French

Russian

Spanish

Japanese

Simplified Chinese

Traditional Chinese

Italian

Portuguese

Brazilian Portuguese

Dutch

Swedish

Turkish

Ukrainian

Czech

Greek

More languages will be added in a future update

The Truck has received new models, a new layout, and materials

Equipment is now placed on the wall in the Truck

Placing any equipment back on the wall, similarly to head cameras, will be added with the ‘Custom Difficulty’ update

The Maple Lodge Campfire will now show a hot temperature reading on a Thermometer

You can now buy four lighters and three salt shakers

Added new footstep sounds for the metal floor in the Truck and on the ramp

The number of free hiding spots will now be increased when playing multi-player games Three players: +1 hiding spot Four players: +2 hiding spots

The voice recognition splash-screen has been removed, as it is no longer needed

The map screen in the truck now has up and down arrows for changing floors, instead of a single button

When using their ability, Jinn will now leave EMF at the Fuse Box rather than where they are currently stood

You will now never see 'ghost mist' when the ghost type is an Oni

The cursor will no longer lock when playing in VR

All locations have had their lighting re-baked, to a higher quality, to help reduce any light leaks and artifacts

The chance for the Mare light ability has been slightly increased

Replaced the Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish, Greek, and Japanese fonts to be more readable

Sanity Pills can no longer be duplicated for extra uses

Sanity Pills will now give the correct insurance amount

You can now use the main menu boom-box in VR

The delay when taking a photo has been removed

Yurei can no longer drain your sanity when you are outside the location

Yurei will no longer stop interacting if they use their ability in the Willow garage

You can now interact with all interactable objects in VR

The photo camera sound will now muffle correctly between floors

You can no longer light Lighters with lit Candles

Candles can now be lit with other lit Candles

Candle and Lighter flames will now cast the correct shadows

The shoulder flashlight will no longer break when closing and opening the truck door

Fixed missing Korean and Traditional Chinese text

The controls text in the training will no longer overlap the keybind text

Potential fix for the VR runtime launching when playing without VR

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia

Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team