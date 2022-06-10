Minor Patch for Version 10.1.3

The following fixes are included in this patch (note the application version number remained the same):

Updated the fly ball command so that any runner can be out (not just the lead runner). This can be done by placing an "X" after any of the runners. For example, the command F9R3R2XR1 will result in the runner on third safely advancing home, the runner on second getting thrown out at third, and the runner on first advancing to second.

Fixed an error with the SQZD command.

Fixed a bug with the recording of errors. They were not always displayed correctly in the extended boxscore.

A copy of the updated Board Game Companion Cheat Sheet can be found in the DigitalDiamondDataFilesV10 folder and also via the Menu located on the Play Ball Page.

Enjoy!