Time & Score Attack, Customization and more!

Score Attack

A new game mode available on every regular pinball table.

You have 90 seconds and unlimited lives, try to score as many points as possible within the allotted time.

You will unlock the ability to play as a tennis ball as well as an achievement for playing this mode.

Online leaderboards are available.

Time Attack

A new game mode available on every regular pinball table.

Every table has a target score to beat, this is the one used in story mode. You have unlimited lives and are timed on how long it takes you to beat the target score. The faster, the better.

You will unlock the ability to play as a basketball as well as an achievement for playing this mode.

Online leaderboards are available.

Customization Options

Added the ability to play as a regular pinball, this is unlocked by default.

Added the ability to play as a soccer ball, this is available after completing Soccer Showdown in the arcade. Automatically unlocked for those who have already done so.

Basketball & Tennis ball options outlined above.

UI & Misc.

Camera options have been added to the “How to Play” section to better explain the purpose of each camera setting.

Added an option to the “End Run” screen to remove the current ball in session rather than ending the entire run. ***

Score Attack added to the “How to Play” section on the main menu.

Time Attack added to the “How to Play” section on the main menu.

The Leaderboards button on the main menu has been moved into the table selection screen. Arcade & Assist leaderboards have been separated for easier navigation.

Fixed an audio bug introduced in the last update.

Wonderful Willows – Fixed a ball getting stuck location.

*** This was added as an option in-case someone ever experiences a situation where a ball gets stuck or misbehaves but doesn’t want to lose their current run. Please still inform me of these situations and I will do my best to fix any and all issues, so this sort of thing doesn’t happen in the future.