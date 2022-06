Change Log

Fixed Co-Op Time-out Disconnect due to high send rate

Improved Co-Op Bandwidth usage

Improved Co-Op Suspect AI movement

Improved Co-Op Suspect AI syncing in high ping

Updated Weapon SFX for MK12

