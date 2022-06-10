RAILROADS Online! - PUBLIC BETA BRANCH - 220610

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

the new public beta branch build 220610 has just been released!

changelog:

-fixed bug where track pieces would be replaced on load game

-fixed start track around betsy at the freight depot: won't be deleted or saved

-fixed bridge II missing catwalk collision

-fixed flatcars Bogies on wrong respective ends

-fixed flatcars Brake combination lever A end

-fixed flatcars ride height is too high

-fixed flatcars deck uses flat car planks under the bunks

-fixed flatcars ends

-fixed flatcars use Safety Appliances Act stirrups and grabs

-fixed flatcars builder 'Virginia and Truckee'

-fixed bobber caboose hand brake

-fixed bobber caboose smoke particle effect

-fixed bobber caboose stove door

-fixed bobber caboose metal rack for firewood

-fixed bobber caboose brake pawls

-fixed bobber caboose handbrake on end with crew desk

-fixed bobber caboose capitalized letters on letterboard

-fixed boxcar model trucks

-fixed boxcar model brakes

-fixed boxcar model description

-fixed oil tank car fill level mesh

-fixed oil tank car road name text

-fixed oil tank car variations of Safety Appliances Act stirrups and grabs

-fixed oil tank car trucks

-fixed oil tank car trucks with body-hung brakes

-fixed oil tank car builder Lake Tahoe Ry

-fixed class70 sand dome

-fixed class70 max text length cab

-fixed class70 whistle bars

-fixed class70 headlight option 3 missing number boards on front

-fixed class70 throttle animation

-fixed class70 throttle shading

-fixed class70 cab lamp flame

-fixed class70 tender firewood

-fixed class70 front (spot plate) numbers brass

-fixed marker lights brightness

-fixed marker lights: hidden by default

How can i access the Beta-Branch?

Go to Steam->Library->Right Click on Railroads Online!->Settings->Choose "beta - Public beta branch" in the dropdown menu

Please use the tag [BETA] when reporting issues from the beta branch.

See you soon!