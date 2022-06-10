RAILROADS Online! - PUBLIC BETA BRANCH - 220610

Hello everyone!
the new public beta branch build 220610 has just been released!
changelog:
-fixed bug where track pieces would be replaced on load game
-fixed start track around betsy at the freight depot: won't be deleted or saved
-fixed bridge II missing catwalk collision
-fixed flatcars Bogies on wrong respective ends
-fixed flatcars Brake combination lever A end
-fixed flatcars ride height is too high
-fixed flatcars deck uses flat car planks under the bunks
-fixed flatcars ends
-fixed flatcars use Safety Appliances Act stirrups and grabs
-fixed flatcars builder 'Virginia and Truckee'
-fixed bobber caboose hand brake
-fixed bobber caboose smoke particle effect
-fixed bobber caboose stove door
-fixed bobber caboose metal rack for firewood
-fixed bobber caboose brake pawls
-fixed bobber caboose handbrake on end with crew desk
-fixed bobber caboose capitalized letters on letterboard
-fixed boxcar model trucks
-fixed boxcar model brakes
-fixed boxcar model description
-fixed oil tank car fill level mesh
-fixed oil tank car road name text
-fixed oil tank car variations of Safety Appliances Act stirrups and grabs
-fixed oil tank car trucks
-fixed oil tank car trucks with body-hung brakes
-fixed oil tank car builder Lake Tahoe Ry
-fixed class70 sand dome
-fixed class70 max text length cab
-fixed class70 whistle bars
-fixed class70 headlight option 3 missing number boards on front
-fixed class70 throttle animation
-fixed class70 throttle shading
-fixed class70 cab lamp flame
-fixed class70 tender firewood
-fixed class70 front (spot plate) numbers brass
-fixed marker lights brightness
-fixed marker lights: hidden by default
How can i access the Beta-Branch?
Go to Steam->Library->Right Click on Railroads Online!->Settings->Choose "beta - Public beta branch" in the dropdown menu
Please use the tag [BETA] when reporting issues from the beta branch.
See you soon! ːsteamthumbsupː
