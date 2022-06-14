Update 1.1.2 is out!

Thank you for your support on our last update! This one brings with it many UI changes, including a fix to the cargo screen lock up which many people were struggling with.

If you want to report any other issues, please head to our [Discord](discord.gg/jGEPGJC).

In this third patch:

Added option "Load last save" from the last storage bay in the Pause Menu

Added option to enable / disable automatic zoom after instellar jump in the Settings Menu

Added objective markers in the blackhole view

Added option to call ship multiple times during expedition

Fixed Cargo screen no longer locks up after expeditions

Fixed Steam Achievements during game endings are now displayed correctly

Fixed several UI bugs related to the Settings Menu

Fixed several UI bugs on the Cargo View

Fixed several UI bugs on the "Expedition Complete" panel

Fixed It is now possible to delete excess resources during the tutorial phases

Removed It is no longer possible to learn additional plans by switching ships

Fixed pop ups during Basic Bunk tutorial are now displayed correctly

Fixed event when entering the Nebula systems now only triggers once

Soon we'll be able to talk to you about gameplay adjustments that will be taking place, so watch out for updates from us. Thank you for your patience and support as we make Out There: Oceans of Time the experience you've been waiting for.