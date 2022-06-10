v1.01.06 is now live

Mainly this update is to try and fix fonts not displaying correctly - reported just once.

Temporary solution:

If you have this problem you need to: (I will spell everything out as I know it's virtually impossible to read the text if you have this issue!)

Make sure game has updated - should be within 15 mins of me posting this (Build 8911112)

Go to Options (This is the third button on the main menu)

Select the option "Force plain text" (This is the checkbox in the lower left!)

Click on the Tick button in the bottom right.

Exit and restart...

The game will now use a default font rather than a calligraphic one - hopefully... this will fix the problem.

I have also posted on the tech help page for my development app and hopefully someone will be able to help there for a more permanent fix to this.