Share · View all patches · Build 8911003 · Last edited 10 June 2022 – 11:39:10 UTC by Wendy

Adds support for using values/variables in abilities.

Example A:

Freeze all opponents in a forward pattern for X turns, where X is the number of surrounding allies.

Example B:

Subtract opponent mana by X, where X is the number of frozen undead units on the board.