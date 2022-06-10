Loot Rebalance

the loot and its quantity have been changed at all spawn points

the time of onset of hunger and thirst has been doubled

the E-key has been added to the container menu - "take all and close"

increased the amount of experience for collecting, mining, crafting and killing NPCs

reduced the amount of stone for the construction of a stone house

added various informational messages

added new fertilizer recipes to the alchemical cauldron

increased the growth time of vegetables to 1 hour (fertilizer will greatly reduce the growth time)

reduced the chance to dig gold ore out of the ground and sand

changed the price of gunpowder and sulfur at the trader

increased the radius of illumination of wall and standing torches

paintings added to the sale to merchants

added effects and sounds of bullets and with arrows

meat restores more food

shotgun damage has been reduced

hints have been added to the loading screen

after loading the save, two closed chests have been spawned in one

removed the sound of radiation if the military zone is not asleep