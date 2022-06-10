 Skip to content

STOLEN CITY update for 10 June 2022

Loot Rebalance

Build 8910935

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The main change - all loot on the map has been rebalanced for more consistent development

  • the loot and its quantity have been changed at all spawn points

  • the time of onset of hunger and thirst has been doubled

  • the E-key has been added to the container menu - "take all and close"

  • increased the amount of experience for collecting, mining, crafting and killing NPCs

  • reduced the amount of stone for the construction of a stone house

  • added various informational messages

  • added new fertilizer recipes to the alchemical cauldron

  • increased the growth time of vegetables to 1 hour (fertilizer will greatly reduce the growth time)

  • reduced the chance to dig gold ore out of the ground and sand

  • changed the price of gunpowder and sulfur at the trader

  • increased the radius of illumination of wall and standing torches

  • paintings added to the sale to merchants

  • added effects and sounds of bullets and with arrows

  • meat restores more food

  • shotgun damage has been reduced

  • hints have been added to the loading screen

  • after loading the save, two closed chests have been spawned in one

  • removed the sound of radiation if the military zone is not asleep

  • fixed a bug with pepper cultivation

