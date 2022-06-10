Loot Rebalance

The main change - all loot on the map has been rebalanced for more consistent development
-
the loot and its quantity have been changed at all spawn points
-
the time of onset of hunger and thirst has been doubled
-
the E-key has been added to the container menu - "take all and close"
-
increased the amount of experience for collecting, mining, crafting and killing NPCs
-
reduced the amount of stone for the construction of a stone house
-
added various informational messages
-
added new fertilizer recipes to the alchemical cauldron
-
increased the growth time of vegetables to 1 hour (fertilizer will greatly reduce the growth time)
-
reduced the chance to dig gold ore out of the ground and sand
-
changed the price of gunpowder and sulfur at the trader
-
increased the radius of illumination of wall and standing torches
-
paintings added to the sale to merchants
-
added effects and sounds of bullets and with arrows
-
meat restores more food
-
shotgun damage has been reduced
-
hints have been added to the loading screen
-
after loading the save, two closed chests have been spawned in one
-
removed the sound of radiation if the military zone is not asleep
-
fixed a bug with pepper cultivation
Changed files in this update