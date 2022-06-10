Update 1.5.0.12

A collection of bugfixes for things reported over the last two months.
If you have a modded game, update your mods. If you encounter issues, remove your mods.
If you still encounter issues, please report them here following the instructions in the sticky post.
Changelog for 1.5.0.12
- Fixed issue where the 'Siege Fortification' contract could get stuck in a loop after certain contract twist outcomes.
- Fixed game hanging upon accepting the 'Hunting Schrats' contract in rare cases.
- Fixed destruction of some contract-related caravans not counting towards completing the 'Raid Caravans' ambition.
- Fixed the 'Oath of Honor' bonus objective not counting kills with reach weapons against enemies with no characters adjacent.
- Fixed tooltip reporting an inaccurate time remaining to repair items while camping.
- Fixed UI potentially disappearing in tactical combat if Escape key is pressed rapidly multiple times.
- Fixed issue with targeting logic of mortar AI.
- Fixed issue with AI of retreating characters.
- Fixed exploit on force-attacking allied units on the world map.
- Fixed various smaller issues and typos.
