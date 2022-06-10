 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forsake update for 10 June 2022

V0.2.7 - Cinematics and new equipment

Share · View all patches · Build 8910755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
New June update with additional stories and new equipment, enough to make you wait for the next major update! Go to https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp to share and give us feedback!

CINEMATICS

  • Intro videos for each level (can be skipped by the host)

EQUIPMENT

  • Added a camera: you can now take pictures of entities (with a new objective)
  • Added a compass: detects nearby objects
  • Radar now indicates if the entity is on the same floor, upper floor or lower floor
  • Flare gun is now purchasable and not equipped by default anymore
  • Flare gun doesn't kill the entities anymore (temporarily stunned)
  • If not detected, entities walk toward the flare gun projectile (if it’s close enough)
  • No more flashlight on the flare gun
  • Flare gun projectile has a longer lifetime and lower light, and is correctly oriented when shot
  • Locked by player level some equipment
  • No more initial equipment dropped after disconnection (if lost and regained)
  • Informations for each equipment in the equipment panel

OTHER FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

  • No more collisions with other players anymore
  • Players run slower (like entities) but longer
  • After killing a player, entities now directly switch targets if they see one
  • Fixed door opening infinitely when unlocked
  • Some optimization performance and hitboxes fixes
  • Padlocks properly disabled when unlocked
  • Level up faster
  • Automatic name generation for levels
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link