V0.2.7 - Cinematics and new equipment

New June update with additional stories and new equipment, enough to make you wait for the next major update! Go to https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp to share and give us feedback!
CINEMATICS
- Intro videos for each level (can be skipped by the host)
EQUIPMENT
- Added a camera: you can now take pictures of entities (with a new objective)
- Added a compass: detects nearby objects
- Radar now indicates if the entity is on the same floor, upper floor or lower floor
- Flare gun is now purchasable and not equipped by default anymore
- Flare gun doesn't kill the entities anymore (temporarily stunned)
- If not detected, entities walk toward the flare gun projectile (if it’s close enough)
- No more flashlight on the flare gun
- Flare gun projectile has a longer lifetime and lower light, and is correctly oriented when shot
- Locked by player level some equipment
- No more initial equipment dropped after disconnection (if lost and regained)
- Informations for each equipment in the equipment panel
OTHER FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS
- No more collisions with other players anymore
- Players run slower (like entities) but longer
- After killing a player, entities now directly switch targets if they see one
- Fixed door opening infinitely when unlocked
- Some optimization performance and hitboxes fixes
- Padlocks properly disabled when unlocked
- Level up faster
- Automatic name generation for levels
