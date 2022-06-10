V0.2.7 - Cinematics and new equipment

Hello everyone!

New June update with additional stories and new equipment, enough to make you wait for the next major update! Go to https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp to share and give us feedback!

CINEMATICS

Intro videos for each level (can be skipped by the host)

EQUIPMENT

Added a camera: you can now take pictures of entities (with a new objective)

Added a compass: detects nearby objects

Radar now indicates if the entity is on the same floor, upper floor or lower floor

Flare gun is now purchasable and not equipped by default anymore

Flare gun doesn't kill the entities anymore (temporarily stunned)

If not detected, entities walk toward the flare gun projectile (if it’s close enough)

No more flashlight on the flare gun

Flare gun projectile has a longer lifetime and lower light, and is correctly oriented when shot

Locked by player level some equipment

No more initial equipment dropped after disconnection (if lost and regained)

Informations for each equipment in the equipment panel

OTHER FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS