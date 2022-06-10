WW2: Bunker Simulator - Early Access Hotfix #15

Soldiers!

It's been quite some time since the last update, but today is the day!

Welcome EA Hotfix #15!

Huge MILITARY THANKS to all the beta testers from our Discord server, together we squished lots of bugs and implemented some new ideas into the build.

the new update wouldn't be the same without you!

Hotfix #15 brings a lot of new things, we've worked on the enemy AI, machine gun balance, companions using MG, and graphics!

New Enemy AI



The enemy become way smarter now, their behavior was changed to make more sense and pose a greater threat.

Their targeting priorities were changed, now they attack you, as well as your companions

They utilize tactics e.g. try to surround you (no longer coming from one angle)

Machine Gun Buffs



We know MG stations were underpowered and hence underutilized. Now they're a viable option for the player, as well as for his companions.

MG and Companions finally work together as intended! - They got no problem targeting the enemy (prioritizing the closest) and received a slight dmg reduction while using MG.

Companion MG healing update - When the ally gets hurt he'll run to the healing spot - where bandages or pills are. After healing they go "at ease".

MG balance - now they should be more viable thanks to the enemy soldiers missing more often when the player is behind the MG

Graphical Upgrade







WW2: Bunker Simulator went through some graphical revamp, more vibrant colors, a little bit brighter environment, and a bit of the stylized yellowish look.

Other things

Companion low health indicator.

buffed companion's HP by a 100% (now they'll get hit more often, gotta watch out for their health)

Increased chance for "Defend the Bunker!" mission in endless mode

Lots of bugs fixed (including the one with the companions going through all your medical supplies and regaining no health when they were hungry/thirsty)

- improvements to enemy AI DONE

- MG companion balance DONE

- Utility orders (taking the rubble out and finishing the sandbags projects)! DONE

- Companion Healing and HP tunning; DONE

- Companion Thirst, Hunger, and Energy; DONE

- bunker doors mechanic; DONE

- mines field and mechanics improvements; DONE

~~- anti-tank gun improvement; ~~DONE

- features to be announced soon... Christmas is coming :-)) DONE

~~- audio improvements; ~~DONE

- additional save slots; DONE

- new tutorial; DONE

- key bindings; DONE

- trash can for useless items/ingredients; DONE

~~- looting enemy ammo from the weapon; ~~DONE

~~- inventory improvement (assigning items to hot keys by hoovering; slot scrolling, shift information); ~~DONE

- companion marker; DONE

- enemy body disappear after looting for less powerful PC; DONE

**We will do our best to reply asap to your suggestions/feedback.

Constantly monitor all the information flow on every channel - many thanks for that!

If you will encounter any problem feel free to put it on the Discussion panel or our server:**