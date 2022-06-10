Kainga Patch 0.5.12

I've been doing some major fixes to Kainga to get things up to speed for the next update!
A lot of changes have been including the ability to hop OFF of tamed beasts!
Here's the full list of changes below
All the best,
-Erik
Version 0.5.12
General Bugfixes:
- Fixed a pathing issue where braves get caught on the corners of bridges and storage
- Everyone will not start with hats anymore
- Coconuts should be automatically harvested when in banner radius
- Icebreakers shouldn’t path through the land any more and the notification has been fixed
- Fixed an issue with disappearing soil tiles
- Re-did how the game handles resolution sizes in the settings
- Raised the maximum tech limit from 24 to 42 (3 rows of 14)
- All stilt types are now free
- AI should no longer ask for “walls” in trades
- Fixed an issue where the trade table would ask for an impossible resource
- Added a platform under demands and trade tables
- Made a patch of land by the flatlands pond accessible
- AI Thinkers won’t wander too far from their campfire
- You can now click on resources and structures under flooded water
Unit Fixes:
- Corpses are again visible
- Warriors can no longer block fire damage
- Riflemen no longer shoot each other when bunched up
- Braves now prefer closer resources to further
- Braves will now not automatically attack at relationship “cautious”
- During the boardgame festival, the Thinker now sits and plays with villagers
- Braves will no longer get stuck under steps forever
- Synergy units are now correctly spawned from their production buildings
Technology Fixes:
- Bracer no longer makes Arenas unwinnable
- Fixed the Water Tap placement and colors
- Plank bridge is now walkable
- Fixed the House Extension models
- Fixed an issue where unknown techs wouldn’t appear in the shop
- Bridges shouldn’t be frozen in time after being destroyed
- Fixed placement issues and water visuals with canals
- You can no longer be locked by having an idea with no technology
- Unlocking of the secret house type works properly
- Made beast technologies rarer in normal tech categories
- Synergies will not appear in the world by chance any longer
- Fixed a graphical glitch in the shop with unique blueprints
- Increased the cost of synergies in the shop
Transport and Beast Fixes:
- Fixed Firebird’s attachments, taming, notifications, attacking and commanding
- Beasts and transports are now counted on the mouse cursor
- Fixed notifications when taming beasts
- Fixed an issue with disappearing tiles on snail’s nests
- Fixed Karamana placement and stacking bug
- Gokstad Corsairs no longer spawn units into the sea
- Gokstads, Passarolla balloons and Walker Platforms now have and spawn on to seats
- Beast pilots can now hop off of beasts
- Fixed the lingering construction material on beast attachments
- Transports and beast attachments now show carried resources in their UI
