Kainga update for 10 June 2022

Kainga Patch 0.5.12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been doing some major fixes to Kainga to get things up to speed for the next update!

A lot of changes have been including the ability to hop OFF of tamed beasts!

Here's the full list of changes below

Also, please remember to write a review for Kainga!

All the best,
-Erik

Version 0.5.12

General Bugfixes:
  • Fixed a pathing issue where braves get caught on the corners of bridges and storage
  • Everyone will not start with hats anymore
  • Coconuts should be automatically harvested when in banner radius
  • Icebreakers shouldn’t path through the land any more and the notification has been fixed
  • Fixed an issue with disappearing soil tiles
  • Re-did how the game handles resolution sizes in the settings
  • Raised the maximum tech limit from 24 to 42 (3 rows of 14)
  • All stilt types are now free
  • AI should no longer ask for “walls” in trades
  • Fixed an issue where the trade table would ask for an impossible resource
  • Added a platform under demands and trade tables
  • Made a patch of land by the flatlands pond accessible
  • AI Thinkers won’t wander too far from their campfire
  • You can now click on resources and structures under flooded water
Unit Fixes:
  • Corpses are again visible
  • Warriors can no longer block fire damage
  • Riflemen no longer shoot each other when bunched up
  • Braves now prefer closer resources to further
  • Braves will now not automatically attack at relationship “cautious”
  • During the boardgame festival, the Thinker now sits and plays with villagers
  • Braves will no longer get stuck under steps forever
  • Synergy units are now correctly spawned from their production buildings
Technology Fixes:
  • Bracer no longer makes Arenas unwinnable
  • Fixed the Water Tap placement and colors
  • Plank bridge is now walkable
  • Fixed the House Extension models
  • Fixed an issue where unknown techs wouldn’t appear in the shop
  • Bridges shouldn’t be frozen in time after being destroyed
  • Fixed placement issues and water visuals with canals
  • You can no longer be locked by having an idea with no technology
  • Unlocking of the secret house type works properly
  • Made beast technologies rarer in normal tech categories
  • Synergies will not appear in the world by chance any longer
  • Fixed a graphical glitch in the shop with unique blueprints
  • Increased the cost of synergies in the shop
Transport and Beast Fixes:
  • Fixed Firebird’s attachments, taming, notifications, attacking and commanding
  • Beasts and transports are now counted on the mouse cursor
  • Fixed notifications when taming beasts
  • Fixed an issue with disappearing tiles on snail’s nests
  • Fixed Karamana placement and stacking bug
  • Gokstad Corsairs no longer spawn units into the sea
  • Gokstads, Passarolla balloons and Walker Platforms now have and spawn on to seats
  • Beast pilots can now hop off of beasts
  • Fixed the lingering construction material on beast attachments
  • Transports and beast attachments now show carried resources in their UI
