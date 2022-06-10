Kainga Patch 0.5.12

Share · View all patches · Build 8910665 · Last edited 10 June 2022 – 11:09:18 UTC by Wendy

I've been doing some major fixes to Kainga to get things up to speed for the next update!

A lot of changes have been including the ability to hop OFF of tamed beasts!

Here's the full list of changes below

Also, please remember to write a review for Kainga!

All the best,

-Erik

Version 0.5.12

General Bugfixes:

Fixed a pathing issue where braves get caught on the corners of bridges and storage

Everyone will not start with hats anymore

Coconuts should be automatically harvested when in banner radius

Icebreakers shouldn’t path through the land any more and the notification has been fixed

Fixed an issue with disappearing soil tiles

Re-did how the game handles resolution sizes in the settings

Raised the maximum tech limit from 24 to 42 (3 rows of 14)

All stilt types are now free

AI should no longer ask for “walls” in trades

Fixed an issue where the trade table would ask for an impossible resource

Added a platform under demands and trade tables

Made a patch of land by the flatlands pond accessible

AI Thinkers won’t wander too far from their campfire

You can now click on resources and structures under flooded water

Unit Fixes:

Corpses are again visible

Warriors can no longer block fire damage

Riflemen no longer shoot each other when bunched up

Braves now prefer closer resources to further

Braves will now not automatically attack at relationship “cautious”

During the boardgame festival, the Thinker now sits and plays with villagers

Braves will no longer get stuck under steps forever

Synergy units are now correctly spawned from their production buildings

Technology Fixes:

Bracer no longer makes Arenas unwinnable

Fixed the Water Tap placement and colors

Plank bridge is now walkable

Fixed the House Extension models

Fixed an issue where unknown techs wouldn’t appear in the shop

Bridges shouldn’t be frozen in time after being destroyed

Fixed placement issues and water visuals with canals

You can no longer be locked by having an idea with no technology

Unlocking of the secret house type works properly

Made beast technologies rarer in normal tech categories

Synergies will not appear in the world by chance any longer

Fixed a graphical glitch in the shop with unique blueprints

Increased the cost of synergies in the shop

Transport and Beast Fixes: