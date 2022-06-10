V0.9.6 Update Log

Special Update!

To help new players ease into the game, we added a pop-up screen for players to choose a difficulty (easy, normal, hard) when they enter the game.

We also introduced a new scoring factor "Magic Copper Erosion" to reflect how tough the monsters are.

For Level 20, the monsters will become stronger (with higher Magic Copper Erosion level) when the player wins more games in a row. The leaderboard will also display Lv20 win streak information.

If you're more into the old version, you could always switch back in Steam Properties - Betas.

Others

Added card filter in the deck screen.

Players can now use ESC, SPACE or ENTER to close the card information screen called by right mouse click.

Optimized the battle background effects in The Other World.

Fixed some text errors.

Other bugfixes.