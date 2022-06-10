A FURRY HOUSE UPDATE!

We are happy to announce a new update of 'A Furry House' at the version 0.36.0 with new content! We have added 200 new images, 2 new animations, 3 new achievements and Improved script code and minor bug fixes.
Game link here.
