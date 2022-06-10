 Skip to content

Skul: The Hero Slayer update for 10 June 2022

Release 1.5.1 Patch Notes

Hello everyone,

A minor patch took place and we are continuously checking your feedback about the recent update.
We will provide additional balance-adjustments and more, as soon as possible.

Please give us a lot of feedback for a more exciting patch!

Bug Fix

  • Fixed a bug where souls were not acquired when the enemies were defeated by the swap skill of Grim Reaper
  • Fixed a bug where a flesh was not acquired when the enemies were defeated by the swap skill of Ghoooooul
  • Fixed a bug where the player was also damaged when the Burn was inflicted to the cage of Chapter 4
  • Fixed a bug where Quintessence ‘Dwarf’ appeared as a compensation even when the player already has Quintessence ‘King Dwarf’
  • Fixed a bug where Item ‘Blood-Drinking Sword’ appeared as a compensation even when the player already has Item ‘Blood-Drunk Sword’
  • Fixed a bug where the increase in physical attack was resetted when the player mid-runs the game with Item ‘Golden Sword’ or abandons Item ‘Golden Sword’ and retrieve it
  • Fixed a bug where Item ‘Clone Stamp’ randomly gained 4 inscriptions and not 2
  • Fixed a bug where Item ‘Doubled Prince’s Box’ didn't’ increase the number of all inscriptions by 1
  • Fixed a bug where the mirage of Inscription ‘Heirloom’ was gone when it was hit during the parrying related skills or invincible status
  • Fixed a bug where script ‘Unstoppable’ was shown in Korean in other language setting
  • Fixed a bug where the colors for physical and magic were not applied in the script about 4 effects of Inscription ‘Relic’
  • Fixed a bug where the color for magic attack was not applied in the script about the effect of Item ‘Nether Mana Suppressor’
  • Fixed the typo where the effect type of Petty Thief and Thief's [Rip Pocket] was written as physical attack

Changes

  • Added the effect when the effect of Item ‘Bone of Courage’ is activated
  • Changed the barrier status icon to show the remaining barrier from Item ‘Elder Ent’s Gratitude’
  • Reduced the duration of Stun when the player runs into a ‘servant’ from Chapter
  • Increased the distance of moving forward of Skeleton-Sword’s [Double Slash] depending on the grade

