Release 1.5.1 Patch Notes

Hello everyone,

A minor patch took place and we are continuously checking your feedback about the recent update.

We will provide additional balance-adjustments and more, as soon as possible.

Please give us a lot of feedback for a more exciting patch!

https://forms.gle/rCcZomVr14DXDVVZ7 or Comment

Bug Fix

Fixed a bug where souls were not acquired when the enemies were defeated by the swap skill of Grim Reaper

Fixed a bug where a flesh was not acquired when the enemies were defeated by the swap skill of Ghoooooul

Fixed a bug where the player was also damaged when the Burn was inflicted to the cage of Chapter 4

Fixed a bug where Quintessence ‘Dwarf’ appeared as a compensation even when the player already has Quintessence ‘King Dwarf’

Fixed a bug where Item ‘Blood-Drinking Sword’ appeared as a compensation even when the player already has Item ‘Blood-Drunk Sword’

Fixed a bug where the increase in physical attack was resetted when the player mid-runs the game with Item ‘Golden Sword’ or abandons Item ‘Golden Sword’ and retrieve it

Fixed a bug where Item ‘Clone Stamp’ randomly gained 4 inscriptions and not 2

Fixed a bug where Item ‘Doubled Prince’s Box’ didn't’ increase the number of all inscriptions by 1

Fixed a bug where the mirage of Inscription ‘Heirloom’ was gone when it was hit during the parrying related skills or invincible status

Fixed a bug where script ‘Unstoppable’ was shown in Korean in other language setting

Fixed a bug where the colors for physical and magic were not applied in the script about 4 effects of Inscription ‘Relic’

Fixed a bug where the color for magic attack was not applied in the script about the effect of Item ‘Nether Mana Suppressor’

Fixed the typo where the effect type of Petty Thief and Thief's [Rip Pocket] was written as physical attack

Changes