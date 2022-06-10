Update (Version 1.2.0)

Hey everyone!

This is another big update. I added a lot of new materials, textures, and features that will change the gameplay. This did increase the file size of the game by a lot, but I am preparing to add a few new game modes and maps to the game. The game released as a wave shooter, but like most of my games, I like to add a few things to give you some variety in the different types of game modes you can play. I also addressed a few of the bugs that have been reported. There are still some known issues, but I will be addressing those in the next couple of days!

Thank you for all of your feedback and support! You will find a list of changes below.

TODO:

Weapon upgrades should improve accuracy and increase max ammo/mag ammo.

Add all planned weapons to the game.

Unlock weapon attachments based on weapon level.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Enemies might walk away in certain areas.

Aiming while moving can throw off the scope.

The in-game chat box can still be a little wonky.

CHANGELOG:

ADDITIONS:

Added a close box that you can click to close the chat box when it is opened.

Added more randomization with enemies sounds.

Added two new stages to the tutorial to explain the ability system.

Added a loadout system. (This requires the Character Editor DLC).

Added player abilities (BETA). (Changing your character requires the Character Editor DLC).

Added a player currency system and ranking system (BETA).

Added a method to take you to DLC pages if the corresponding DLC is not owned.

Added a 3D character selection menu to replace the character images.

CHANGES:

Character editor characters now have unique stats/abilities.

Made sounds like jumping and damage voices play only on the local client.

Nerfed the pump shotgun.

Reduced interaction times for some items.

Reduced enemy health so they scale better in the later rounds.

FIXES: