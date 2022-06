Share · View all patches · Build 8910193 · Last edited 10 June 2022 – 08:59:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

★ A license test "VETERAN 02" level has been added.

★ The license level is stored on the server.

The license acquisition date is subject to change today.

★ When applying the Random Pattern option, the blue / red lanes have been changed to mix separately.

★ Some bugs have been fixed.