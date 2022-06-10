Patch notes 0.8.23

The new hotfix (0.8.23) is now live on all of the platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed various crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue that prevented rabbits from eating hay.

Partially fixed the issue that caused some piles to appear invisible, unable to move, and thus occupying grid space. These piles will disappear and clear grid space upon loading.

Quality of life improvements

The loading and saving procedure has received optimization.

Some storing options have different default priorities upon being built now (Books shelves, weapon racks, trophy racks, etc now have very high priority from the start. Dumping stockpile has a medium priority).

Settlers will go to sleep earlier if their hours are set to ‘Anything’ in the ‘Schedule’ tab.

Particles have been added to the ‘Successful training’ procedure.

Fixed the issue that caused stairs to have invalid stability if they were built on windows, regular doors, and barn doors.

Fixed the issue that caused “can’t reach building” situations to appear when trying to prioritize building certain structures.

NOTE FOR THE EXPERIMENTAL BRANCH: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.

