Escape Simulator update for 10 June 2022

Steampunk Hotfix #3

Here's one more hotfix patch for the base game, Steampunk DLC and the Room Editor. We did a bunch of smaller fixes but here are the most important ones in 1.0.22752r version:

General changelog

  • Added an option to remove timers
  • Fixed host can start a custom room before all players have installed it

Steampunk DLC fixes:

  • Fixed some hint/key item tags and item names
  • Removed the trunk fruit from the tree
  • S1 lighters can no longer be picked up before solving the puzzle

Room editor changelog:

  • Teleport - "change rotation on teleport" checkmark is no longer inverted
  • Room title issue with some characters (like %) fixed
  • Fixed loading steampunk walls when creating a new room
  • Victorian key prop no longer has the unlocking audio when placed on the floor
  • Steampunk props - fixed some pivot and collider issues

Love,
Pine team <3

