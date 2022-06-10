Steampunk Hotfix #3

Here's one more hotfix patch for the base game, Steampunk DLC and the Room Editor. We did a bunch of smaller fixes but here are the most important ones in 1.0.22752r version:
General changelog
- Added an option to remove timers
- Fixed host can start a custom room before all players have installed it
Steampunk DLC fixes:
- Fixed some hint/key item tags and item names
- Removed the trunk fruit from the tree
- S1 lighters can no longer be picked up before solving the puzzle
Room editor changelog:
- Teleport - "change rotation on teleport" checkmark is no longer inverted
- Room title issue with some characters (like %) fixed
- Fixed loading steampunk walls when creating a new room
- Victorian key prop no longer has the unlocking audio when placed on the floor
- Steampunk props - fixed some pivot and collider issues
Love,
Pine team <3
Changed files in this update