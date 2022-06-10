Steampunk Hotfix #3

Here's one more hotfix patch for the base game, Steampunk DLC and the Room Editor. We did a bunch of smaller fixes but here are the most important ones in 1.0.22752r version:

General changelog

Added an option to remove timers

Fixed host can start a custom room before all players have installed it

Steampunk DLC fixes:

Fixed some hint/key item tags and item names

Removed the trunk fruit from the tree

S1 lighters can no longer be picked up before solving the puzzle

Room editor changelog:

Teleport - "change rotation on teleport" checkmark is no longer inverted

Room title issue with some characters (like %) fixed

Fixed loading steampunk walls when creating a new room

Victorian key prop no longer has the unlocking audio when placed on the floor

Steampunk props - fixed some pivot and collider issues

Love,

Pine team <3