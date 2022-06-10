QoL Update

Hello gamers!

It's Friday and I hope you're having a good day. It's already one week after the last big update v1.8.0, and it is nearly a habit to release an update one week after a big one.

Therefore we jump straight to this 1.8.2. But, where is the 1.8.1? Don't worry, I'll cover all the changes since v1.8.0.

First of all some additions to the negotiation with the console manufacturers. Negotiating with Grantendo can leave a bitter taste. Would you feel more comfortable if you had an ongoing relationship with the console manufacturers? There is now an indicator that lets you know your relationship with the console manufacturers. It goes from friendly to unfriendly as well as neutral.

The more you work with a console manufacturer, the easier it will be to negotiate with them. And the opposite is also true.



It was most important part of this update. However, alongside this update there are new tooltips for the marketing campaign management panel, to help you understand how it works.

Otherwise, it's mostly patches that improve the stability of the game and allow you to play for long sessions without crashing.

That's it for today, we'll see you soon for new content.

Kisses to all.

Binogure

Changelog

Platform negociation

Add a relationship label (friendly, neutral, unfriendly)

Add a tooltip explaining how relationship works in City Game Studio

UI

Add more tooltip to the marketing panel

Stabilization

Refactor scene loading algorithm to give more time to the engine to get everything loaded.

OSX: Defer scene loading to prevent missing resources error

OSX: Replace preload by load of dynamic path

Bugfix

Game might crashes when using autosave on long run (Windows only, uncommon)

Mods: creating anew game with a mod's difficulty might raise an error

In-game creation: Updating a remake, game, or a trade-published game might raise an error

i18n