Myth of Empires - County Announcement

Dear players:

In order to improve efficiency, optimize the allocation of resources, and provide an overall better experience for the players, we deemed it necessary to merge and remove some Counties. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.

Here is how this disestablishment will proceed:

After announcing these plans, we will announce the list of counties affected and the servers to which their population may relocate. Players in counties to be disestablished will need to relocate to another nearby county before the relocation deadline.

2.After the relocation period expires, all data in counties to be disestablished will be deleted permanently. This will include buildings, warriors, mounts, the trading post, etc.

3.Make sure to transfer buildings in advance. Most buildings can be reclaimed for free by pressing and holding the E-key, and it will transferring them to PVE servers is free.

4.Building proficiency will stop increasing for the duration of the period in which building reclamation is free.

5.Before reclaiming a building for free, make sure to remove all warriors, mounts, and animals kept in the building. If they are not moved out before the building is reclaimed, they will die when the reclamation process is carried out.

6.You will be able to transfer items from your county to a PVE county through the Stage Station for free. You will also be able to transfer warriors and mounts to these PVE counties for free, as well.

7.Players will want to remove items they have put up for sale on the Auction House as soon as possible. When the relocation timer ends, any goods left on the Trading Post will be lost permanently.

Compensation plans for the affected Guilds:

When the relocation is done, we will start compensating those guilds with more than 500 buildings. More buildings will give the guild more compensation. These items will be sent to guild leaders’ mailboxes.

1.Guild owns 500~2499 Buildings

Records of the Grand Historian (Unabridged) 2

Sand Onion and Fish Porridge 500

Tofu Fish Porridge 500

Meat and Vegetable Porridge 500

Precious Weight Capacity Elixir 10

Horse Resurrection Pill 1

Oblivion Potion 3

Incomplete Book of Quench 2

2.Guild owns 2500~4999 Buildings

Records of the Grand Historian (Unabridged) 4

Sand Onion and Fish Porridge 800

Tofu Fish Porridge 800

Meat and Vegetable Porridge 800

Precious Weight Capacity Elixir 30

Horse Resurrection Pill 3

Oblivion Potion 3

Incomplete Book of Quench 2

Astral Platform Scroll 1

Meteoric Iron Ingots 500

3.Guild owns 5000~100000 Buildings

Records of the Grand Historian (Unabridged) 6

Sand Onion and Fish Porridge 1000

Tofu Fish Porridge 1000

Meat and Vegetable Porridge 1000

Precious Weight Capacity Elixir 50

Horse Resurrection Pill 5

Oblivion Potion 3

Incomplete Book of Quench 2

Astral Platform Scroll 1

Meteoric Iron Ingots 500

Mixed Brick 500

Joint Component 500

Great Spirit Pill *100

The moving period will start on June 13th midnight UTC, and will end on June 28th midnight UTC. After that period, these are the counties will cease to exist:

County ID County Name

103 Changdao

108 Ningshishan

113 Dunxi

114 Yanming

202 Yuqu

209 Nanhu

309 Lixian

305 Lushan

306 Chengzhoubei

307 Wenshan

408 Ningtong

412 Changjin

414 Zhuanglin

416 Gongzhuo

501 Anbao

509 Xiya

513 Tongne

516 Shanluan

608 Shanguanxiang

614 Yiyu

702 Kangbei

705 Yuanyong

707 Yiji

713 Shuyang

802 Yizhen

811 Anguang

903 Lefeng

904 Dinglai Cliff

905 Hushanguan

907 Huaiyanhu

1106 Aotou

1113 Zaifeng

1114 Lingfeng

1115 Guanyangdao

1202 Menzhuang

1208 Nenyangbao

1303 Chungu

1310 Yuanbao

1305 Hetaizhuang

1312 Jiangnanhu

1402 Jinba

1406 Jingrao

1805 Chenglan

1806 Da'an

1808 Guo'an

1802 Puzhuang

1803 Huadao

1804 Bodong

1809 Linxian

1816 Mingzhi

1905 Chenghan

1911 Yixiang

2002 Jingbei

2003 Xingba

2004 Huamingu

2006 Gaosui

2008 Yangrenfu

2013 Hebin

2114 Mahe

2116 Jiangyao

2404 Youyangbao

2409 Fengfu

2410 Yubei

2407 Danjin

2408 Zaoyang

2413 Panhui

2705 Dunhepo

2706 Antong

2707 Ling'an

2708 Longyang

2711 Muqiu

2712 Anchengbao

2703 Jiguan

2710 Yixian

2715 Lingyong

2716 Yilin

2802 Enxian County

2803 Yupo

2809 Mengxian

2810 Tongdon

2806 Hutian

2807 Ningxi

2808 Peiqi

2812 Zhongfuxiang

2902 Baoguan

2903 Yunfu

2909 Qingzhou

2910 Dingxiang

2906 Jianfeng

2907 Fuhuazhou

2908 Yintan

2911 Yincheng

2912 Zhentong

2914 Mengfu

3001 Jinggang

3002 Fenggang

3003 Chonghu

3004 Anjuzhou

3010 Luofeng

3005 Ziyi

3006 Xuchunhu

3007 Baixi

3101 Nanzhen

3109 Zhenxian

3106 Xiancheng

3107 Zhanzhen

3108 Qianshui

3112 Xunlin

3201 Qingcheng

3202 Yibin

3203 Jingxiang

3210 Liufang

3205 Beiqian

3206 Fengshi

3207 Haihuai

3208 Huangdao

3211 Changtaipo

3213 Xiangcheng

4201 Loufeng

4205 Huining

4207 Fangyuan

4211 Shanghe

4212 Jiaming

4213 Fuli

4302 Jiancheng

4309 Baimen

4311 Tanxi

4313 Jiangdu

4314 Meiwu

4315 Beimang

4514 Beilu

4515 Dongyi

4614 Xuejian

4616 Changyuan

4702 Qidu

4707 Yunyang

4711 Fengyan

4712 Mobei

4715 Delan

4716 Xizhi

5102 Cailan

5103 Pufan

5104 Qiaoning

5109 Jingxi

5105 Gecheng

5107 Wuzha

5112 Xiaoshao

5114 Liushou

5201 Nanxu

5202 Shanli

5204 Shanling

5210 Yili

5206 Suqin

5211 Yiling

5212 Guangsha

5215 Entang County

5510 Anze

5508 Lexin

5512 Jingkui

5513 Zhouyuan

5514 Longdong

5516 Weipeng

5902 Yushou

5904 Tongmeng

5909 Mengyi

5910 Yining

5905 Caogui

5906 Tongyi

5908 Shuotian

5912 Mingshun

5915 Yiqiang

5916 Zhuyang

6004 Kenan

6005 Dongjiang

6013 Diandao

6014 Heyu

6102 Mengrui

6104 Dongbo

6109 Qingmou

6105 Dunjin

6108 Haokou

6111 Hefeng

6112 Xixin

6114 Huzhi

6115 Huadun

6116 Chengbao

6201 Yongji

6210 Dansu

6206 Zhaosui

6208 Linglan

6213 Hexi

6216 Huyi

6407 Shaofeng

6408 Dongbai

6412 Zhoushang

6403 Jiaqiang

6409 Lingyun

6410 Luoguan

6702 Zifeng

6703 Kanggao

6710 Wennan

6716 Shouhu

6901 Yanghuifang

6907 Pusong

6908 Shangwu

6911 Shunlai

6913 Lezhang

6914 Funing

6915 Xingling

6916 Wushou

7102 Yichun

7104 Jiafu

7109 Chukui

7106 Huiquan

7101 Dongjia

7108 Wusui

7416 Xi'qing

7413 Puhe

Besides this, we are also working on Season 2 of Myth of Empires, the development of a DLC that includes a NEW map, and gameplay modes is also in progress. We will bring more exciting content for you guys in the near future. Once again, thank you so much for your support!

The Myth of Empires Team