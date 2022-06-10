Myth of Empires - County Announcement
Dear players:
In order to improve efficiency, optimize the allocation of resources, and provide an overall better experience for the players, we deemed it necessary to merge and remove some Counties. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.
Here is how this disestablishment will proceed:
- After announcing these plans, we will announce the list of counties affected and the servers to which their population may relocate. Players in counties to be disestablished will need to relocate to another nearby county before the relocation deadline.
2.After the relocation period expires, all data in counties to be disestablished will be deleted permanently. This will include buildings, warriors, mounts, the trading post, etc.
3.Make sure to transfer buildings in advance. Most buildings can be reclaimed for free by pressing and holding the E-key, and it will transferring them to PVE servers is free.
4.Building proficiency will stop increasing for the duration of the period in which building reclamation is free.
5.Before reclaiming a building for free, make sure to remove all warriors, mounts, and animals kept in the building. If they are not moved out before the building is reclaimed, they will die when the reclamation process is carried out.
6.You will be able to transfer items from your county to a PVE county through the Stage Station for free. You will also be able to transfer warriors and mounts to these PVE counties for free, as well.
7.Players will want to remove items they have put up for sale on the Auction House as soon as possible. When the relocation timer ends, any goods left on the Trading Post will be lost permanently.
Compensation plans for the affected Guilds:
When the relocation is done, we will start compensating those guilds with more than 500 buildings. More buildings will give the guild more compensation. These items will be sent to guild leaders’ mailboxes.
1.Guild owns 500~2499 Buildings
Records of the Grand Historian (Unabridged) 2
Sand Onion and Fish Porridge 500
Tofu Fish Porridge 500
Meat and Vegetable Porridge 500
Precious Weight Capacity Elixir 10
Horse Resurrection Pill 1
Oblivion Potion 3
Incomplete Book of Quench 2
2.Guild owns 2500~4999 Buildings
Records of the Grand Historian (Unabridged) 4
Sand Onion and Fish Porridge 800
Tofu Fish Porridge 800
Meat and Vegetable Porridge 800
Precious Weight Capacity Elixir 30
Horse Resurrection Pill 3
Oblivion Potion 3
Incomplete Book of Quench 2
Astral Platform Scroll 1
Meteoric Iron Ingots 500
3.Guild owns 5000~100000 Buildings
Records of the Grand Historian (Unabridged) 6
Sand Onion and Fish Porridge 1000
Tofu Fish Porridge 1000
Meat and Vegetable Porridge 1000
Precious Weight Capacity Elixir 50
Horse Resurrection Pill 5
Oblivion Potion 3
Incomplete Book of Quench 2
Astral Platform Scroll 1
Meteoric Iron Ingots 500
Mixed Brick 500
Joint Component 500
Great Spirit Pill *100
The moving period will start on June 13th midnight UTC, and will end on June 28th midnight UTC. After that period, these are the counties will cease to exist:
County ID County Name
103 Changdao
108 Ningshishan
113 Dunxi
114 Yanming
202 Yuqu
209 Nanhu
309 Lixian
305 Lushan
306 Chengzhoubei
307 Wenshan
408 Ningtong
412 Changjin
414 Zhuanglin
416 Gongzhuo
501 Anbao
509 Xiya
513 Tongne
516 Shanluan
608 Shanguanxiang
614 Yiyu
702 Kangbei
705 Yuanyong
707 Yiji
713 Shuyang
802 Yizhen
811 Anguang
903 Lefeng
904 Dinglai Cliff
905 Hushanguan
907 Huaiyanhu
1106 Aotou
1113 Zaifeng
1114 Lingfeng
1115 Guanyangdao
1202 Menzhuang
1208 Nenyangbao
1303 Chungu
1310 Yuanbao
1305 Hetaizhuang
1312 Jiangnanhu
1402 Jinba
1406 Jingrao
1805 Chenglan
1806 Da'an
1808 Guo'an
1802 Puzhuang
1803 Huadao
1804 Bodong
1809 Linxian
1816 Mingzhi
1905 Chenghan
1911 Yixiang
2002 Jingbei
2003 Xingba
2004 Huamingu
2006 Gaosui
2008 Yangrenfu
2013 Hebin
2114 Mahe
2116 Jiangyao
2404 Youyangbao
2409 Fengfu
2410 Yubei
2407 Danjin
2408 Zaoyang
2413 Panhui
2705 Dunhepo
2706 Antong
2707 Ling'an
2708 Longyang
2711 Muqiu
2712 Anchengbao
2703 Jiguan
2710 Yixian
2715 Lingyong
2716 Yilin
2802 Enxian County
2803 Yupo
2809 Mengxian
2810 Tongdon
2806 Hutian
2807 Ningxi
2808 Peiqi
2812 Zhongfuxiang
2902 Baoguan
2903 Yunfu
2909 Qingzhou
2910 Dingxiang
2906 Jianfeng
2907 Fuhuazhou
2908 Yintan
2911 Yincheng
2912 Zhentong
2914 Mengfu
3001 Jinggang
3002 Fenggang
3003 Chonghu
3004 Anjuzhou
3010 Luofeng
3005 Ziyi
3006 Xuchunhu
3007 Baixi
3101 Nanzhen
3109 Zhenxian
3106 Xiancheng
3107 Zhanzhen
3108 Qianshui
3112 Xunlin
3201 Qingcheng
3202 Yibin
3203 Jingxiang
3210 Liufang
3205 Beiqian
3206 Fengshi
3207 Haihuai
3208 Huangdao
3211 Changtaipo
3213 Xiangcheng
4201 Loufeng
4205 Huining
4207 Fangyuan
4211 Shanghe
4212 Jiaming
4213 Fuli
4302 Jiancheng
4309 Baimen
4311 Tanxi
4313 Jiangdu
4314 Meiwu
4315 Beimang
4514 Beilu
4515 Dongyi
4614 Xuejian
4616 Changyuan
4702 Qidu
4707 Yunyang
4711 Fengyan
4712 Mobei
4715 Delan
4716 Xizhi
5102 Cailan
5103 Pufan
5104 Qiaoning
5109 Jingxi
5105 Gecheng
5107 Wuzha
5112 Xiaoshao
5114 Liushou
5201 Nanxu
5202 Shanli
5204 Shanling
5210 Yili
5206 Suqin
5211 Yiling
5212 Guangsha
5215 Entang County
5510 Anze
5508 Lexin
5512 Jingkui
5513 Zhouyuan
5514 Longdong
5516 Weipeng
5902 Yushou
5904 Tongmeng
5909 Mengyi
5910 Yining
5905 Caogui
5906 Tongyi
5908 Shuotian
5912 Mingshun
5915 Yiqiang
5916 Zhuyang
6004 Kenan
6005 Dongjiang
6013 Diandao
6014 Heyu
6102 Mengrui
6104 Dongbo
6109 Qingmou
6105 Dunjin
6108 Haokou
6111 Hefeng
6112 Xixin
6114 Huzhi
6115 Huadun
6116 Chengbao
6201 Yongji
6210 Dansu
6206 Zhaosui
6208 Linglan
6213 Hexi
6216 Huyi
6407 Shaofeng
6408 Dongbai
6412 Zhoushang
6403 Jiaqiang
6409 Lingyun
6410 Luoguan
6702 Zifeng
6703 Kanggao
6710 Wennan
6716 Shouhu
6901 Yanghuifang
6907 Pusong
6908 Shangwu
6911 Shunlai
6913 Lezhang
6914 Funing
6915 Xingling
6916 Wushou
7102 Yichun
7104 Jiafu
7109 Chukui
7106 Huiquan
7101 Dongjia
7108 Wusui
7416 Xi'qing
7413 Puhe
Besides this, we are also working on Season 2 of Myth of Empires, the development of a DLC that includes a NEW map, and gameplay modes is also in progress. We will bring more exciting content for you guys in the near future. Once again, thank you so much for your support!
The Myth of Empires Team
