Quick patch v0.37

Hey there, just a little patch before I leave for the cabin! ;)

As you can see, I've mostly been working on the Bonus mode for the Studio Episode, which is actually more like a completely new Episode. The environment is completely new, and I've been having a lot of fun with it!

But I still have some nice fixes for you all:

v0.37

All Episodes:

All the masks should now display properly when using a hiding place or any other interactable point

Episode 1:

Made sure the granny gets disgusted by the poop

The fire extinguisher should now work on an active character (mainly for co-op)

Episode 2:

Made fire work properly

The cops shooting mechanic should not disable anymore when they move between floors

Made the jetpack keep working even if you use the elevators

Fixed one of the trolleys always appearing on the first floor in the same spot

I started work on a tricycle, forgot to remove it for this build so have fun with the unfinished one for now!

Episode 3: