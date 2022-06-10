 Skip to content

Lakeview Cabin 2 update for 10 June 2022

Quick patch v0.37

Hey there, just a little patch before I leave for the cabin! ;)

As you can see, I've mostly been working on the Bonus mode for the Studio Episode, which is actually more like a completely new Episode. The environment is completely new, and I've been having a lot of fun with it!

But I still have some nice fixes for you all:

v0.37

All Episodes:

  • All the masks should now display properly when using a hiding place or any other interactable point

Episode 1:

  • Made sure the granny gets disgusted by the poop
  • The fire extinguisher should now work on an active character (mainly for co-op)

Episode 2:

  • Made fire work properly
  • The cops shooting mechanic should not disable anymore when they move between floors
  • Made the jetpack keep working even if you use the elevators
  • Fixed one of the trolleys always appearing on the first floor in the same spot
  • I started work on a tricycle, forgot to remove it for this build so have fun with the unfinished one for now!

Episode 3:

  • Added ceilings to the secret corridors
  • Made sure the zombies don’t get stuck on the broken balcony
  • Added some missing sound effects
  • Fixed exploding the secret wall with dynamite

