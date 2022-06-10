Quick patch v0.37

Hey there, just a little patch before I leave for the cabin! ;)
As you can see, I've mostly been working on the Bonus mode for the Studio Episode, which is actually more like a completely new Episode. The environment is completely new, and I've been having a lot of fun with it!
But I still have some nice fixes for you all:
v0.37
All Episodes:
- All the masks should now display properly when using a hiding place or any other interactable point
Episode 1:
- Made sure the granny gets disgusted by the poop
- The fire extinguisher should now work on an active character (mainly for co-op)
Episode 2:
- Made fire work properly
- The cops shooting mechanic should not disable anymore when they move between floors
- Made the jetpack keep working even if you use the elevators
- Fixed one of the trolleys always appearing on the first floor in the same spot
- I started work on a tricycle, forgot to remove it for this build so have fun with the unfinished one for now!
Episode 3:
- Added ceilings to the secret corridors
- Made sure the zombies don’t get stuck on the broken balcony
- Added some missing sound effects
- Fixed exploding the secret wall with dynamite
Changed files in this update