Primordia is now STEAMDECK Verified!

Hello, everyone!

In our attempts to keep Primordia always updated and playable, we've passed the verification process of Valve, and Primordia has now moved from playable to verified! To enable our players to move their saves from and to the Steamdeck, we've decided to upgrade the Windows version from 3.4 and 3.5.0.26

That means that issues like that red border and other glitches with the OPEN GL renderer, are now fixed.

We want to ensure that you are able to continue your progress prior to the update, so if you have savegames before this update, you can revert to the previous version of Primordia, and resume your progress. We're also providing savegames in key-parts of the game, to help you move to the new version, if your heart so desires.

If you want to revert to the older Primordia, opt into beta channel "oldprimordia", password is "oldprimordia".

Here's a small guide.

Right click on Primordia, go to PROPERTIES. Properties Betas typing in that text input box "oldprimordia" WITHOUT QUOTES, hitting check code Hitting the blue button that will appear The game will begin downloading files and once that's done, your saves will still be there and ready to be loaded.

BELOW ARE SAVES FOR THE NEW VERSION:

Here are saves in case someone needs em!

http://primordia-game.com/Files0/Primordiasaves.zip

If you want, u can extract them into your saves and load the relevant names.

Your saves are located at:

Windows:

%USERPROFILE%/Saved Games/Primordia