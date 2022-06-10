Forts Ranked Multiplayer - Season 17 Champions!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

G'day Forts fans!

The Season 17 results are here! And we have some new faces breaking into the top 20 for the first time. The podium is still crowded with veterans though, as Firework takes home another bronze, Matteo another silver, and EtaN another gold. Do any of our newcomers have what it takes to knock them off and claim a coveted trophy for themselves?

Some takeaways from last season. Pinchfist has stiff competition from Scattershot, Spook, and Architect for most popular ranked commander. Buzzsaws exist, sell metal at your own peril. And howitzers have overtaken warheads as the preferred weapon of base erasing.

While the top 3 places receive Gold, Silver, and Bronze, every player finishing within the top 20 will receive a Season 17 Medal. Congratulations to all medalists as well!

One final note, in keeping with our more streamlined approach to validating the ranked results several accounts with suspicious activity were stricken from the rankings.

1v1 Leaderboard

EtaN#2700

Matte0o160

Firework

Finn

Armordillo

Teutonick

[NFC] Noha

[WIG]CID_73

mcc72k

27777

[TF]Troupics

老萌新

TiAntlAnG1OO9

[BTA]hchao2000

[WTF] Bowser

steffen

Salzwerk

WIG_籽岷妙妙屋

[BTA]Alesio

Sir Buzzalot

Season 18

Season 18 is already underway and will run through July 31st.

Discord

If you haven't already, join our Forts Official Discord server for discussions on weapons, strategies and modding with our friendly and helpful community!

Cheers,

EWG