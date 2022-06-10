Updated version 0.12

Fixed:
● Fixed a bug where the name of the corresponding public opinion appears blank after the faction is destroyed.
● Fixed a bug that sometimes failed to transfer positions.
● There is a bug where the population sometimes increases when the rebellion becomes a force.
● Fixed a bug where armistice forces would join allied forces.
● Fixed a bug where multiple concubines reported only one of their happiness.
● Fixed a bug where it was easy to succeed in summing up smaller forces in an encircled net.
● There is a bug where marshals sometimes appear in the official list even after they die in battle.
Optimization:
● Slightly increase the probability of the appearance of famous concubine, slightly reduce the attributes of the general female.
● Slightly reduced the probability of a faction joining a coalition when it rises.
● Slightly reduced the weight of national consciousness and martial spirit in combat.
● Make a difference between the name and color of the imperial concubine.
● And some other details.
Add:
● Add [national name] to the initial Settings.
● Added the "Battle Difficulty" setting in the initial Settings.
● Join the tutorial.
