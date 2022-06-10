Updated version 0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 8909438 · Last edited 10 June 2022 – 12:06:58 UTC by Wendy

Fixed:

● Fixed a bug where the name of the corresponding public opinion appears blank after the faction is destroyed.

● Fixed a bug that sometimes failed to transfer positions.

● There is a bug where the population sometimes increases when the rebellion becomes a force.

● Fixed a bug where armistice forces would join allied forces.

● Fixed a bug where multiple concubines reported only one of their happiness.

● Fixed a bug where it was easy to succeed in summing up smaller forces in an encircled net.

● There is a bug where marshals sometimes appear in the official list even after they die in battle.

Optimization:

● Slightly increase the probability of the appearance of famous concubine, slightly reduce the attributes of the general female.

● Slightly reduced the probability of a faction joining a coalition when it rises.

● Slightly reduced the weight of national consciousness and martial spirit in combat.

● Make a difference between the name and color of the imperial concubine.

● And some other details.

Add:

● Add [national name] to the initial Settings.

● Added the "Battle Difficulty" setting in the initial Settings.

● Join the tutorial.