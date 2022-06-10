Roguelike Update

Ardor is now a roguelike! Standard mode now delivers a randomly picked progression of levels, escalating in difficulty up until the boss. Enemies drop cards, allowing you to actually build your deck. Everything needed is now in place to create a different experience across repeated runs.

Total level count has more than tripled to support random selection, and more are on the way

to support random selection, and more are on the way Multiple new cards and abilities. Combine cards together to trim and craft your deck

Combine cards together to trim and craft your deck New enemies with alarming new mechanics

This update provides the framework that I'll be layering new content onto. I'll continue adding levels, cards and enemies to the current run as it is now; and I'll add new difficulty tiers and bosses beyond the current victory screen. A lot of the appeal of the deck crafting is in your investment for the future of your deck, so I definitely want to make extending run length a priority.

Patch Notes

-New levels, cards, attributes. Some of the new enemies are also in Endless Mode

-Some balance tweaks on existing cards and enemies

-Infusion is now always enabled. Now that you can obtain new cards the fact that Infusion trims your deck is desirable. Fixed some crashes and bugs caused by the Infusion menu, and added some sounds and polish.

-NOTICE: The level loading for Standard Mode has been overhauled to support the randomly chosen structure, so old Standard Mode saves can no longer work and will be wiped by this update.

-NOTICE: Lots of new sprites have been added, so old save files will populate your cards' art with the wrong sprites. It won't have any impact on gameplay, you'll just have randomly generated card art until you make a new save.