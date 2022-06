Share · View all patches · Build 8909219 · Last edited 10 June 2022 – 06:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone!

I noticed the fact that most players were having difficulty beating levels, so I added checkpoints!

Each level has a checkpoint around 50% through, so I had to make some minor changes around those spots in order to accommodate the checkpoints.

The checkpoints only persist while you are in a level. Once you exit to the menu, the checkpoints will reset.

Thank you so much for playing!

-Sal