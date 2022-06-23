v1.5.1.0 PATCH NOTES

CARS & SCHEMES
Fixed an issue for Career Mode where players were appearing under their car
Fixed an issue where anti-lock brake system was stuck on
Fixed an issue where sponsored logo’s light was heavily reflected on the cars while on track
TRACKS
Fixed an issue with the lighting at some of the night race tracks
PIT STOPS
Fixed an issue in which high assists caused difficulties while pitting at certain tracks
AI
Fixed an issue in which the AI are driving off the apron and cutting corners short at Homestead
Fixed an issue in which AI takes control of a user’s car when passing next to the pit stop entrance
UI
Fixed an issue that showed miscellaneous stats incorrectly for stages in standings menu
Fixed an issue in which a quick selection of options from the Garage Pause Menu would trigger a softlock
Fixed an issue that would cause the title to crash while being idle in Race Results screen at COTA after unlocking the “Road Course Ringer” and “Winner” trophies
