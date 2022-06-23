v1.5.1.0 PATCH NOTES

Share · View all patches · Build 8909169 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 09:06:28 UTC by Wendy

CARS & SCHEMES

Fixed an issue for Career Mode where players were appearing under their car

Fixed an issue where anti-lock brake system was stuck on

Fixed an issue where sponsored logo’s light was heavily reflected on the cars while on track

TRACKS

Fixed an issue with the lighting at some of the night race tracks

PIT STOPS

Fixed an issue in which high assists caused difficulties while pitting at certain tracks

AI

Fixed an issue in which the AI are driving off the apron and cutting corners short at Homestead

Fixed an issue in which AI takes control of a user’s car when passing next to the pit stop entrance

UI

Fixed an issue that showed miscellaneous stats incorrectly for stages in standings menu

Fixed an issue in which a quick selection of options from the Garage Pause Menu would trigger a softlock

Fixed an issue that would cause the title to crash while being idle in Race Results screen at COTA after unlocking the “Road Course Ringer” and “Winner” trophies