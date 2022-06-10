 Skip to content

Friki update for 10 June 2022

Map Improvements & QOL

Share · View all patches · Build 8909103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week's update introduces a new equipment item, performance optimizations, map updates and more!

New equipment item: Advanced Video Camera - This handheld camera can be used to automatically record evidence in view when held, and allows more visibility in dark areas.
NOTE: The old advanced video camera has been renamed to video camera.

3 maps have had various areas revamped and more decoration added, check out Litchfield, Independence Street and Pleasant Ridge to see the new changes!

Full Patch Notes:

  • Optimizations for textures
  • Optimizations for game storage
  • Fixed VOIP actually works via proximity now
  • Added settings for bloom, ambient occlusion, disabling head bob
  • Added new advanced video camera, the old one is now renamed to just video camera
  • Changed advanced video camera to be holdable camera that can auto detect evidence
  • Clue system revamped based on story timeline of victim
  • Added greater variety in characters being selected
  • Added new character and removed the small baby character
  • Redesigned Litchfield downstairs hallway, added more clutter and decoration
  • Independence street now has an added hallway to the kitchen instead of an open area
  • Added more decoration, clutter and revamped some rooms on pleasant
  • New flicker effects for flashlight and ceiling lights
  • Messages are now formatted with a header and footer, this is preparation for a future feature
  • Added first person item pickup animation
