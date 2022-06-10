Map Improvements & QOL

This week's update introduces a new equipment item, performance optimizations, map updates and more!

New equipment item: Advanced Video Camera - This handheld camera can be used to automatically record evidence in view when held, and allows more visibility in dark areas.

NOTE: The old advanced video camera has been renamed to video camera.

3 maps have had various areas revamped and more decoration added, check out Litchfield, Independence Street and Pleasant Ridge to see the new changes!

Full Patch Notes: