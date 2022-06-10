Map Improvements & QOL

This week's update introduces a new equipment item, performance optimizations, map updates and more!
New equipment item: Advanced Video Camera - This handheld camera can be used to automatically record evidence in view when held, and allows more visibility in dark areas.
NOTE: The old advanced video camera has been renamed to video camera.
3 maps have had various areas revamped and more decoration added, check out Litchfield, Independence Street and Pleasant Ridge to see the new changes!
Full Patch Notes:
- Optimizations for textures
- Optimizations for game storage
- Fixed VOIP actually works via proximity now
- Added settings for bloom, ambient occlusion, disabling head bob
- Added new advanced video camera, the old one is now renamed to just video camera
- Changed advanced video camera to be holdable camera that can auto detect evidence
- Clue system revamped based on story timeline of victim
- Added greater variety in characters being selected
- Added new character and removed the small baby character
- Redesigned Litchfield downstairs hallway, added more clutter and decoration
- Independence street now has an added hallway to the kitchen instead of an open area
- Added more decoration, clutter and revamped some rooms on pleasant
- New flicker effects for flashlight and ceiling lights
- Messages are now formatted with a header and footer, this is preparation for a future feature
- Added first person item pickup animation
