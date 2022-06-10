Patch 0.7.1.4 - More fixes!

This patch does the following:

Fixes a bug where units could no longer heal themselves.

Fixes a bug where risen would not work.

You can now find and equip gear through the characters slots. Example: clicking on the head-slot will show a list of available helmets, hats, etc and you can compare and give an order to equip that way. Much better! This feature was meant for a bigger QoL-patch next week, but since I wanted to get rid of above-mentioned-bugs and was 95% done with the feature, you get it now. I will add some feature like only searching for armour, only ranged weapons, etc, and polish it a little more.

Best wishes and lots of love and a big thanks for all the bug-reports!

And as always: sorry about the bugs in the first place!

//Mattias