Icarus Update Week Twenty-Seven | Scorpion World Boss

Week Twenty-Seven introduces the newest World Boss to Icarus, the giant Scorpion. This new challenge will prove dangerous and is no longer limited to the desert biome - but if you can take it down your reward may be the distinctive Scorpion Armor with its strong stats and unique damage-dealing perks.

Jump into our new mission HUSK: Extermination to take down two of these apex predators and gather the valuable Carapace you need to craft your new armor sets. Happy hunting, Prospectors.

Scorpion World Boss

The Scorpion World Boss is the second world boss to roam Icarus, and will provide a frightening challenge when encountered in the wild. Larger, stronger and with a strengthened hide and a fatal stinger, engaging with this new threat is not advised, and any attempt should be executed with extreme caution.

The World Boss variant of the Scorpion is not restricted to the desert biome like its smaller counterparts and can be found in more foreign territory, requiring you to be on alert at all times.

author: This week we're unleashing the Scorpion world boss onto Styx missions, along with a mission to hunt a couple of them to discover the Scorpion Armor recipes! The armor is a great combat armor that even has a chance for your assailants to hurt themselves when attacking you, but take care, as the armor set might also draw some unwanted attention! - Shawn, Game Designer

Scorpion Armor Set

The reward for slaying this foe is the chance to craft the Scorpion Armor set.

Scorpion Armor comes with bonuses to Projectile and Physical Damage Resistance plus some unique perks. Any foe who engages in hand-to-hand combat will take damage from its sharp exterior, although the design is less camouflaged against the landscape so may make you a target for nearby predators.

To craft the Armor you need the unique ‘Carapace’ materials which can only be gathered by engaging with the larger variant of the arachnid and break away from its hide as you deal damage.

A full set of armor is available to craft with this week’s update.

New Scorpion Mission

To introduce the new Scorpion World Boss to Icarus, you have been tasked with a mission to eliminate a pair of the apex predators from the Styx territories. Your briefing is as follows:

HUSK: Extermination

// OPERATOR: Lagos Unit

//BIOME: All

// BACKGROUND: Icarus's native scorpion is an enduring threat to operations in all regions. However, it may have value as a resource for new recipes in development.

// MISSION: Track the creature to its origin, and destroy it. Contribute to research on its materials before returning to orbit.

// TERMS: Risk assessment for this contract is judged as extreme. Experienced Contractors only.

Detailed Change Log:

Version: 1.2.2.97363