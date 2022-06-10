Icarus Update Week Twenty-Seven | Scorpion World Boss

Week Twenty-Seven introduces the newest World Boss to Icarus, the giant Scorpion. This new challenge will prove dangerous and is no longer limited to the desert biome - but if you can take it down your reward may be the distinctive Scorpion Armor with its strong stats and unique damage-dealing perks.
Jump into our new mission HUSK: Extermination to take down two of these apex predators and gather the valuable Carapace you need to craft your new armor sets. Happy hunting, Prospectors.
Scorpion World Boss
The Scorpion World Boss is the second world boss to roam Icarus, and will provide a frightening challenge when encountered in the wild. Larger, stronger and with a strengthened hide and a fatal stinger, engaging with this new threat is not advised, and any attempt should be executed with extreme caution.
The World Boss variant of the Scorpion is not restricted to the desert biome like its smaller counterparts and can be found in more foreign territory, requiring you to be on alert at all times.
author: This week we're unleashing the Scorpion world boss onto Styx missions, along with a mission to hunt a couple of them to discover the Scorpion Armor recipes! The armor is a great combat armor that even has a chance for your assailants to hurt themselves when attacking you, but take care, as the armor set might also draw some unwanted attention! - Shawn, Game Designer
Scorpion Armor Set
The reward for slaying this foe is the chance to craft the Scorpion Armor set.
Scorpion Armor comes with bonuses to Projectile and Physical Damage Resistance plus some unique perks. Any foe who engages in hand-to-hand combat will take damage from its sharp exterior, although the design is less camouflaged against the landscape so may make you a target for nearby predators.
To craft the Armor you need the unique ‘Carapace’ materials which can only be gathered by engaging with the larger variant of the arachnid and break away from its hide as you deal damage.
A full set of armor is available to craft with this week’s update.
New Scorpion Mission
To introduce the new Scorpion World Boss to Icarus, you have been tasked with a mission to eliminate a pair of the apex predators from the Styx territories. Your briefing is as follows:
HUSK: Extermination
// OPERATOR: Lagos Unit
//BIOME: All
// BACKGROUND: Icarus's native scorpion is an enduring threat to operations in all regions. However, it may have value as a resource for new recipes in development.
// MISSION: Track the creature to its origin, and destroy it. Contribute to research on its materials before returning to orbit.
// TERMS: Risk assessment for this contract is judged as extreme. Experienced Contractors only.
Detailed Change Log:
Version: 1.2.2.97363
- Added Scorpion World Boss.
- Added Scorpion World Boss Armor.
- Adding new Item Prototype Creature Tracker
- Adding new Aura for Providing a modifier that reveals the boss creatures on the map
- Adding Stats for % Chance to Return Melee Physical Damage
- Adding Stat for % of Melee Physical Damaged Returned
- Adding new Stats to Scorpion Armor
- Adding new Damage type Returned
- Updates to water immersion parameter. Slowed created LCL version and adjusted seek speed to be slightly slower. Added to other layers of croc since its in the water a lot.
- Improved the machete skinning effectiveness and allowed it to reap plants.
- Sand mesh blended into ground in N13, Floating Rock moved in K6 Bug fixes on Green/Yellow Quad, Styx
- Removed the leaf layer on the wood stack asset.
- Edited desert cliff sticking out of impassable, Red Quad, Styx
- Reduced crafted knives durability and tweaked talents to help mitigate this.
- Tweaked talent tree positions for better readability and aesthetics.
- Ammo count displayed on UI is now cached, improving performance
- Update AssetInfo tool to scan complex-collision-as-simple meshes to verify their setups for performance implications.
- Update several meshes which had less than ideal setups to improve performance and quality. Many meshes needed additional 1 or 2 LODs for visual and collision reasons.
- Player Character names have been added to mission objectives in RENDEZVOUS: Delivery
- Adding navigation blocker to the delivery container so that the Mammoth Boss will no longer get stuck on RENDEZVOUS: Delivery
- Fixed issue where pickup sounds wouldn’t play when players picked up a creature or fish corpse.
- Fixed missing textures on Destructible Meshes for Horizontal and Diagonal Stone Beams.
- Fixed animal bone Niagara particle not playing when fully harvesting carcass skeleton.
- Removed spark and glow on hit particle from impacts with bone type physical surface
- Player gravestones now have a static overflow bag placed in the exact position they died. This gives anyone else a secondary interact/revive location in the case of a ragdolled body clipping through the world or becoming unreachable
- Fixed minor bug in talent tree allowing you to unlock certain talents without the visual requirements.
- Updated descriptions on Steel Bloom, Anvil Bench and Fireplace to better communicate Steel smelting requirements.
- Fixed a case where the craft/queue button on backpack crafting screen would not become enabled after adjusting amount being crafted to a valid amount
- Several cave fixes on Olympus - Cave entrance missing in yellow quad O12. Improved the cave entrance in red quad F1/F2. Removed white bush from yellow quad. Removed floating voxel in cave in yellow quad.
- Fixed bug on client where arrows attached to an NPC that just died could become re-attached strangely or float in the air.
- Fixing issue where the aura modules where not correctly adding the buffs to nearby players
- Fixed not being able to scroll between focused hotbar slots on inventory and crafting screens
- Fixed issue where SandWorm wouldnt spit at target if there was an NPC within melee range. Possibly fixed issue where SandWorm would go dormant while player was nearby
- Beacons can now be deployed using the right click context menu.
- Fixed bolt action rifle using wrong shoot animations for 3RD person
- The post-AI-death life span of actors spawned via BP_ManualAISpawnerBasic is now 15s instead of 3s. This fixes issue where caveworms could be destroyed before they finish their death animations
- Fixed animation bug where pistol hammer would return to fired postion after reloading
- Fixed cases where ore drills would not restart correctly after loading game or could enter states where they could not be re-activated. NOTE: Bio-drills will turn off automatically the first time you load game after this patch, on subsequent loads they should preserve their running state.
- Fixed case where electric drills could continue to run without power.
- Fixed drills not mining at correct speed for the deposit they are placed on after loading game.
- Removed dynamic snow from ore materials used in VFX Fixed snow particle issues on voxels
- Fixed Kea spawning inside of buildings
- Fixed regression with latest update to client/server projectile attachment replication breaking ability to auto-pickup attached arrows when picking up a carcass. Also fixes arrows not being automatically added to loot inventory when skinning carcass
- Spoiled Plants and Spoiled Meat can now be placed in the Icebox and Fridge, this means if food spoils while in the fridge or icebox the spoiled meat / plants item created is not lost.
- Added a fullstop to the Steel Pickaxe description.
- Adding cave worm egg nest audio. Gloopy sounds and close up heart beat. Added egg opening audio and creature die when destroyed. Small adjustments to the sack opening sound for the egg nest. Also added zebra carcass to the correct data table entry for audio so it plays the pick up sound.
- Dont use Meta axe icon as default icon and genercize mission unlock text for Workshop item nodes
- Disabled the PawnSwarm attached to BPQ_STYX_C_Expedition_Drill_Cave_2, this fixes the issue where caveworms were spawning underneath the map when drilling at the second drill spot (inside the cave). Possible fix for audio cue triggering too early during this mission step also
- Adding small delay to dialogue table for positive and negative one shot lines so that in missions they dont happen the instant the player achieves the goal. Particularly noticeable in Gossamer research
- Adding audio for the Kea stealing food off the campfire. Also added Kea idle silly move flap side to side audio
- Impassable mountains not actually changed, but setups slightly modified (lod-as-collision specified value) to suit the tooling as some data cannot be accessed (override collision geo)
- Implement new model and updated flavor text for Wood Hedgehog. Updated hitbox for Scorpion Hedgehog to more reliably hit creatures.
- Update meshes for Copper, Gold, Aluminium, Titanium and Steel ingots
- Update mesh for Ice and fix physical material being set to wood.
- Fix Glass item mesh having 4 LODs when LOD0 is 200 triangles. Fix materials having no physical materials assigned
- Optimize Wildboar textures down to 2k.
- Implementing Damage Returned Stats
- SandWorm no longer drops scales for instances of fire and poison damage, damage must have originated from physical attack (projectile or melee)
- Adding extra information to tooltips which describe modifiers and afflictions
- Quick Pass on Item Stats UI Element to include better buff / debuff visualisation so players can have a better understanding of whats buffs / debuffs do
- Sand Worm and Scorpion Boss now give the player much more experience when killed (1000->5000)
