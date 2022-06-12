Track style modding! v4.17

Today's update marks a huge step forward in the customizability and flexibility of the game, because you can now create your own custom track models!

The previous update laid down the groundwork to upgrade and optimize the track system, so now this update adds modding tools for you to add your own 3D models into the mix and finally fully customize the track!

You can use this modding system to create basic styles like:

Rails

Sleepers

Ballast

Tunnels

Bridges

But when you get really creative with track modding you can actually use this system to create anything that follows a custom curve! It doesn't have to be track at all.

Things like:

ROADS

Tubes

Fences

Monorails

Canals

Literally any 3D mesh that can follow a curved path!



(above track mods made by Fedora Man, coconut_pie & Missy)

You can find a full official guide here which explains how to make your own track style mods:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2819072304

This modding system works just like the other modding tools (for props and trains) meaning you can access it from the Modding Manager in the pause menu. Simply choose "Track style mods" from the category list:

Any track style mods you have created or downloaded will automatically show up in the list of styles alongside all the built-in official ones!

So to apply a new style to a piece of track, simply open the track edit menu (Press Q when hovering over track) the click "Add new" in the top right:

A note about roads

Since these new modding tools make it possible to use any 3D mesh as track, this means you can finally make working curved roads!

In fact one of the main reasons I've dedicated the last few updates to the track system was to make roads possible, which has been a long term goal for Rolling Line.

Please note that the NEXT update is going to be fully dedicated to an official road system, so even though you can make modded roads now, an official in-game system is on the way!

Though i would still absolutely love to see what kinds of roads people can make already with the modding tools. In fact the official road system is likely going to use the exact same methods as modded roads, so you may even be able to convert your "track mods" into "road mods" in the next update.

To get you started, I've uploaded a whole set of road styles (like road markings, barriers, etc) using the assets from the old roads used in the "top of the south" layout:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2819957720

Example mods

You can also find a whole bunch of example mods for things like rails and sleepers which you can use to match the scale of the in-game track.

You can find them in the folder:

...(Program Files)\Steam\steamapps\common\Rolling Line\Modding\templates\track style mod examples\

New table style

Just for fun, this update also adds a new "thin" table style for double-deck layouts!

Tables are now also fully multi-paintable, so you can paint the colours on the sides as well as the top.

The "tables" drawer now has buttons to switch between each available style:

Other fixes

Lastly, this update also changes a bunch of stuff in the background:

The code behind the track system has been thoroughly cleaned up and refactored. Most of this code was over 4 years old so it was in dire need of upgrading! This won't have any noticeable effect on gameplay but just know that things are running much more smoothly in the background.

Fixed a bug where the blue box preview for invisible track would not be hidden for turntables.

Fixed multiple issues with track placement caused by the previous updates changes to the system.

Fixed a very old issue where props that have had their colour data updated (like adding more material slots) would not keep their colours when cloned.

I hope you all have fun with the new modding tools!

It's really satisfying to see the track system finally become so customizable with the last two updates, and with roads just around the corner, maps are going to be looking better than ever!