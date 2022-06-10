Early Access Patch Note ver.0.6.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8908345 · Last edited 10 June 2022 – 02:46:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.6.0.9

Bug Fix

Fixed an issue that occurred after the update ver.0.6.0.4.

previous update issue: After finishing a quick match, EXP and S-Coin were not received, and player rank did not increase.

*Your reviews and feedback are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!

Please update the game before playing.

Thank you

