20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 10 June 2022

V0.6.0 - Hotifxes

-Fixed controller not working on the mode selection screen. Made controller crosshair movement snappier and quicker in combat.
-Capped the amount of audio playing at once. Hopefully solves issues with too many sound effects causing audio to cut out or just being unpleasant to listen to.
-Dragon: base fire rate increased from 0.25 shots per second to 0.5 shots per second. Base damage increased from 10 to 20.

