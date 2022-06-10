V0.6.0 - Hotifxes

-Fixed controller not working on the mode selection screen. Made controller crosshair movement snappier and quicker in combat.

-Capped the amount of audio playing at once. Hopefully solves issues with too many sound effects causing audio to cut out or just being unpleasant to listen to.

-Dragon: base fire rate increased from 0.25 shots per second to 0.5 shots per second. Base damage increased from 10 to 20.