-Fixed controller not working on the mode selection screen. Made controller crosshair movement snappier and quicker in combat.
-Capped the amount of audio playing at once. Hopefully solves issues with too many sound effects causing audio to cut out or just being unpleasant to listen to.
-Dragon: base fire rate increased from 0.25 shots per second to 0.5 shots per second. Base damage increased from 10 to 20.
20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 10 June 2022
V0.6.0 - Hotifxes
