Early Access Patch 9

Share · View all patches · Build 8908303 · Last edited 10 June 2022 – 19:19:04 UTC by Wendy

Hey all, another Friday, another patch coming in hot!

This patch addresses some of the concerns around the new vote kick option, a movement change to sledgehammer, an experimental shuffle teams button for custom games, and general collision and bug fixes!

Patch Notes

Hunters can no longer sprint while charging up a Sledgehammer attack (We have heard the Sledgehammer balance feedback and would like to try this change to see how it feels)

After the match ends, the host is now able to kick directly again. During the match will require a vote to kick. This only applies to manually hosted matches, not matches created via quick play

For custom games only, added an option to shuffle teams in the server tools menu. This feature is experimental and may be adjusted over time

Adjustments and fixes to prop layout variations in Doll Factory

Thanks for your feedback and bug reports as always! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord!

See you on the hunt!