Roomli 1.0 Released

Thank you to everyone who has played this in the betas and those who have purchased the game just now, every copy helps and the money will be going into supporting future projects. There are a couple of things to look forward to with this game and Light Bulb Engine as a whole.

Future of Roomli

Although this release has been stressful and I am relieved that I can finally take a day to rest, this is NOT the end of Roomli. A month after launch, a patch/content update will be dropping with a major reason to replay. The new content has already been planned and some of it has even been worked on, overall I cannot wait for it to be released.

Expect some of these additions in the FREE upcoming 1.1 update that will be coming next month:

A new alternate stage 1

4 new weapons

4 new stage unique items

8 new universal items

2 new equipments

7 new enemies

2 new bosses

Overhauled bosses

Bug fixes

Balancing (if needed)

Possible DLC

The future of Roomli has been planned to mostly involve free content and patch updates with a possible paid DLC down the line. Content updates will have a focus on improving the game with more content, but I have been playing around with some game-changing ideas that would overhaul the entire playstyle of the game. Something of this scale would be competing with launch day amount of content and therefore a price tag would be included. Expect something to do with alternate dimensions ;)

Future of Light Bulb Engine

I have recently assembled a team that will help with future projects and possibly improve the quality and quantity of updates coming to Roomli. A new game is already far into the concept stage and development will start soon, so look forward to that. And don't worry, I won't forget about Roomli!

The primary goal of this project has been to create a presence for this brand so that future projects could be more unique yet still have an audience ready to try it out. The largest goal I have in mind for any game is to give the player a good experience, and I hope you get that in Roomli and all future Light Bulb Engine games.

Good luck and remember, time Is irrelevant!

Sincerely,

The Light Bulb Engineer