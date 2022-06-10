Killstreak Update And Optimization changes

Hello everyone there was a few bugs brought to my attention by some community members with the Town Level
This Bug caused performance issues even on low settings the solution i have implemented is temporary But the plan is to give it a overall makeover
Performance in this level has increased and should be resolved
Added Kill Streak Functions into the game!
after 10 kills players may activate a random kill streak by pressing F or the right analog stick
Fire Hound's - Deals damage in the spawned area and Spawns 3 special hound enemies that drop more Cash and have a higher chance of dropping special powerups
Vortex - Spawns a Fire tornado near the player that launches enemies in the air dealing damage
Barrage And nova have been removed from the threat system and added too the Killstreak system
Barrage - spawns multiple explosions around the spawned area dealing large amounts of damage to enemies
Nova - spawns 2 Magic orbs that deal damage as they travel around the map
