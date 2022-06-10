 Skip to content

Project Sundown update for 10 June 2022

Killstreak Update And Optimization changes

Hello everyone there was a few bugs brought to my attention by some community members with the Town Level

This Bug caused performance issues even on low settings the solution i have implemented is temporary But the plan is to give it a overall makeover
Performance in this level has increased and should be resolved

Added Kill Streak Functions into the game!
after 10 kills players may activate a random kill streak by pressing F or the right analog stick

Fire Hound's - Deals damage in the spawned area and Spawns 3 special hound enemies that drop more Cash and have a higher chance of dropping special powerups

Vortex - Spawns a Fire tornado near the player that launches enemies in the air dealing damage

Barrage And nova have been removed from the threat system and added too the Killstreak system

Barrage - spawns multiple explosions around the spawned area dealing large amounts of damage to enemies

Nova - spawns 2 Magic orbs that deal damage as they travel around the map

