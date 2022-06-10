 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI War 2 update for 10 June 2022

5.017 More Ways To Win

Share · View all patches · Build 8908151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New... ginormous... build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.017_More_Ways_To_Win

I really am having trouble summarizing this one, it's so large and voluminous.

One of the big new things is that SirLimbo has added some support for new win conditions other than beating the AI Overlord. You can enable these things through the galaxy settings, and it's also the sort of thing that other factions and mods can extend or use in new ways later.

There is a new DPS Hud mod by Dismiss, which gives you some new QoL UI tools, and his Outguard Party mod has also seen a number of updates.

Tom Prince put in another metric ton of fixes, quality of life improvements, and general updates. There are so, so many of these in this build. Dismiss also had a notable number of these added in this build.

CRCGamer added a few fixes, and then a sizeable number of balance fixes to a variety of units and factions.

Badger also put in a number of fixes and tweaks and QoL improvements, and made some updates to his DZ Sidekick mod.

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
  • Loading history…
AI War 2: The Spire Rises (1196420) Depot Depot 1196420
  • Loading history…
AI War 2: Zenith Onslaught (1290340) Depot Depot 1290340
  • Loading history…
AI War 2: The Neinzul Abyss (1466780) Depot Depot 1466780
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link