New... ginormous... build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.017_More_Ways_To_Win

I really am having trouble summarizing this one, it's so large and voluminous.

One of the big new things is that SirLimbo has added some support for new win conditions other than beating the AI Overlord. You can enable these things through the galaxy settings, and it's also the sort of thing that other factions and mods can extend or use in new ways later.

There is a new DPS Hud mod by Dismiss, which gives you some new QoL UI tools, and his Outguard Party mod has also seen a number of updates.

Tom Prince put in another metric ton of fixes, quality of life improvements, and general updates. There are so, so many of these in this build. Dismiss also had a notable number of these added in this build.

CRCGamer added a few fixes, and then a sizeable number of balance fixes to a variety of units and factions.

Badger also put in a number of fixes and tweaks and QoL improvements, and made some updates to his DZ Sidekick mod.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!