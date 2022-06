Share · View all patches · Build 8908027 · Last edited 14 June 2022 – 01:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Good day, everyone.

Really very very long time no see. ^-^

I updated this game.

I fixed bug of jump punch(weak).

Loading speed made more fast.

And I upgraded physics engine of hair and clothes.

If you find problems of my game, please tell me.

Next update, I will make my game more lite.

Thank you.